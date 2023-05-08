Summer is upon us and we are constantly on a hunt for foods and drinks to provide a relief from the scorching heat outside. Whether it's a bowl of refreshing salad or a tall glass of lassi or sherbet, we find a variety of options to cool us down from within. Then there are seasonal delicacies - take mango for instance. Rightly referred to as the king of fruits, we try to sneak mango in every dish possible, throughout the season. Here's one such delicious mango recipe from the kitchens of the Southern part of India that adds a refreshing note to your overall meal experience. It's called mango pachadi.

What Is South Indian Delicacy Pachadi?

Pachadi is a traditional South Indian condiment that is usually paired with rice. To put it simply, it is freshly pounded chutney made with different types of fruits and vegetables, yogurt and spices. You have pineapple pachadi, gongura pachadi and cucumber pachadi to name a few.One such seasonal option is mango pachadi. Here, ripe mangoes are combined with creamy yogurt and tempered with aromatic spices. You can pair it with rice or roti to enjoy a sweet-tangy flavour in your meal. Sounds delicious? But before jumping into the recipe, let's check out the benefits of having mango pachadi during the summers.

Health Benefits Of Mango Pachadi: Why Is Mango Pachadi Considered Good For Summer?

1. Good Source Of Dietary Fibre

Since mango contains dietary fibre, this side dish is great for boosting your fibre intake. It will also help you stay full for a longer period of time, preventing untimely hunger pangs.

2. Loaded With Antioxidants

Another benefit of mango pachadi is that it is loaded with antioxidants. It is rich in antioxidants such as phenolic compounds and carotenoids, which help reduce inflammation in the body.

3. Aids Weight Loss

When consumed in moderation, mango pachadi can be great for weight loss. It is rich in fibre and makes for a healthy addition to a weight loss diet. Additionally, it also keeps the body hydrated.

Mango Pachadi Recipe: How To Make Mango Pachadi:

To begin with, in a mixing bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Keep it aside. In a saucepan, add the cubed mangoes along with a little water. Cook them on medium heat until the mangoes turn soft and mushy.





Add the mashed mangoes to the whisked yogurt. Stir in the haldi, red chilli powder, and salt. In a separate pan, heat some oil for tempering. Add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Then, add cumin seeds, hing, curry leaves, and dry red chillies. Fry for a few seconds until the spices release their aroma.





Pour the tempering over the mango-yogurt mixture. Mix well. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve chilled! Mango pachadi is ready!





For the complete recipe of mango pachadi, click here.





Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. For more such recipes, stay tuned!