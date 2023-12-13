In Indian cuisine, pickles play an important part in enhancing the overall experience of the food. There is hardly anyone who would deny loving achaar. Tangy, zesty, spicy, or sour, the taste of each pickle dish provides an explosion of flavours. The smell and fermentation process of making pickles bring back old memories. Since winter is here, we have even more options to consume the goodness of these edible gifts... and in so many flavours. So, we have rounded up a list of 5 winter pickles to try this chilly season!

Are Pickles Good For Your Stomach?

Loaded with fibres and nutrients, pickles are beneficial for your gut health. They act as prebiotics and may help with your digestive problems like diarrhoea and constipation. Indian pickles, which are made with a variety of spices, have antioxidant properties and micronutrients that enhance our immunity. The base ingredient for any pickle is vinegar, which may also help boost the levels of good bacteria in your digestive tract.





5 Winter Pickles To Try | Winter Pickles That You Should Try In This Cold Season

1. Radish Pickle

A quintessential winter vegetable, radish or mooli, makes an excellent vegetable for a spicy and tangy pickle. Right from parathas to salads, radish is an extremely versatile vegetable that has its own sweet and zesty flavour, which when fermented in vinegar, mustard oil, and different spices, enhances the by-product. Radish pickle also offers numerous health benefits and protects you from diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer.

2. Ginger Pickle

Ginger or adrak contains natural thermogenic properties that make it an amazing vegetable to fight cold. This winter pickle is made from simple ingredients and, unlike other vegetables, does not require much time to prepare. What makes this winter pickle stand out is its zesty salt and lemon seasoning, which when combined with the bitterness of ginger makes the outcome exciting. As the days pass, the flavour of this winter pickle is enhanced!

3. Beetroot Pickle

Healthy and crunchy, beetroot is often pickled with onions and vinegar. However, this winter pickle is also a standalone vegetable when it comes to complimenting a meal. Beetroot is packed with magnesium, potassium, iron, Vitamin A, B6, C and other nutrients that help reduce blood pressure and the chances of a stroke and heart attack. So, if you're looking for a way to incorporate beetroot into your diet, then you should try this winter pickle recipe.

4. Turmeric Pickle

Not just spice but turmeric also makes an excellent winter pickle providing many benefits. Also known as Haldi ka Achar, this pickle is a Gujarati cuisine delicacy and is made with fresh turmeric root, salt, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Turmeric has numerous health benefits, including digestive, and provides relief from bloating and gas.





5. Yam Pickle

A delicacy from Bihar, Yam Pickle or Jimikand is one of the yummiest pickles you can eat this winter. Made with the choicest of yams, Jimikand is made with the easiest ingredients from your pantry and comes with the gift of health benefits. It lowers cholesterol, flushes out toxins, and is good for building your immunity!