Do you often feel bloated and acidic after a meal? Then this could be a possible sign of an unhealthy gut. These days, a generous part of our diet is dominated by foods high in sugar and fat content, which can take a toll on our digestive system. Luckily, there are several foods that can help reverse the condition. For most people, a bowl of your refreshing yogurt becomes their best friend during such times of discomfort. It helps us cool down from within, and the probiotics present in it prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. However, did you know there are several other foods that can support your gut? Let's look beyond yogurt and discover some desi options below:

Here Are 5 Desi Superfoods For Gut Health That You May Add To Your Diet:

1. Haldi

Haldi (turmeric) has been used in India since time immemorial. It is a popular spice and is also known for its excellent medicinal properties. We've used it to heal our wounds or even treat a particular skin condition at some point. However, were you aware that this yellow spice can do wonders for your gut health as well? Since it is rich in antioxidants, it helps keep the digestive system healthy, thus easing the process of digestion. Click here to learn about ways to include haldi in your diet.

2. Buttermilk

A glass of buttermilk (chaas) is our go-to beverage during the hot summer months. It naturally contains probiotics, which are known to be quite beneficial for improving gut health. It is often recommended to have a glass of this drink after meals, as it helps soothe the digestive tract. You can even add herbs such as pepper, jeera, or pudina to it. Including this in your diet will keep issues such as bloating and constipation at bay.

3. Amla

Another desi superfood that is quite popular is amla. While we all know that it is an excellent source of vitamin C, did you know it is beneficial for your gut as well? Amla, too, is rich in antioxidants, aiding digestive health and preventing inflammation. So, say goodbye to issues such as diarrhoea and muscle cramps by including amla in your diet. Click here for some interesting ways to add it to your diet.

4. Ghee

Do you hesitate to add ghee to your meals? Then maybe it's time to reconsider your decision. This magical superfood has been in Indian kitchens since forever and has numerous health benefits to offer. One of them is having a healthy gut. Since ghee contains butyric acid, it is known to be quite beneficial for our digestive system. This acid prevents the growth of harmful bacteria. Don't hesitate to add this magical superfood to your meals. However, remember that moderation is key here.

5. Ajwain

We've all had an upset stomach at some point and been advised to chew on roasted ajwain (carom seeds). Wondering why? Well, it's because this spice contains essential oils such as thymol that help fight harmful bacteria in the gut. It's a simple remedy to get relief from digestive issues and prevent them in the future. Click here to learn more about the benefits of ajwain.

Having a healthy gut is important to keep digestive issues at bay. So, give your gut a healthy boost by including these foods in your diet.





