Stay Away From These Drinks Before Bedtime For A Good Night's Sleep

Insomnia: Avoid Caffeinated Drinks

Slowly sipping on a warm cup of beverage while watching TV before hitting the bed, is almost a habit of many people. A few slugs of a delicious drink take a load off our mind and help us wind up the day. Most of us love our cup of coffee or tea, while there are some who like to indulge in other kinds of drinks like chocolate fudge. To our mind, these drinks are a part of your daily routine, and we feel that we can't really go to sleep without them; the reality is just the opposite. Instead of aiding a good night' sleep, caffeine-soaked drinks actually hamper it. There are some drinks that the experts suggest to avoid at bedtime.





A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep recommends caffeinated drinks must be avoided at least six hours before sleeping. Jessica Garay Redmond, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition and Food Studies at Syracuse University in New York says, "Things that contain caffeine are definitely going to be less-than-desirable for most people. That's not even just right before bed, but I think depending on a person's caffeine sensitivity, they may need to shut down the caffeine in their day at some point in the afternoon or certainly by dinner time so that they can then have a restful night sleep."





Coffee can cause insomnia











Drinks to avoid before bed -

1. Coffee

2. Tea

3. Chocolate Drinks including milkshakes

4. Soda

5. Cold Drinks

6. Alcohol





Caffeine blocks the mind from entering the deep stages of sleep (REM sleep). Caffeine is known to produce chemicals called 'neurotransmitters' in the brain, which disrupt the functioning of heart and nervous system. Alcohol too, is known to trap the mind in the early and lighter stage of sleep.





Warm milk may aid a good night's sleep





So, is there any safe drink to have at night? Yes, there is. Warm milk is the best alternative to caffeinated drinks to have before bed. Milk contains 'tryptohan' that transforms into two brain chemicals - melatonin and serotonin - which relax the mind and regulate the body's natural sleep cycle.





However, a firm relationship between milk and peaceful sleep has not been established yet. Jessica Garay Redmond pointed, "At this point there's so much research that has looked at the effects of milk and warm milk and there's not necessarily an obvious connection that makes it a universal recommendation. A lot of researchers now suspect that it might be more sort of psychological than anything else."









