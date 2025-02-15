A fresh-smelling kitchen makes cooking enjoyable. Often called the heart of the home, the kitchen sees a lot of cooking, chopping, and frying. This means different smells can mix together, some lingering longer than expected. From spices to stale leftovers, these odours can be overpowering and unpleasant. While store-bought air fresheners are an option, your kitchen already has natural, chemical-free solutions to keep it smelling fresh. The best part? These ingredients do not just freshen up the air-they are also cooking essentials. If strong kitchen smells are a problem, here are seven common ingredients that can help.





Also Read:7 Kitchen Essentials You Must Replace From Time To Time

Here Are 7 Common Kitchen Ingredients to Keep Your Kitchen Smelling Fresh:

1. Lemon Peels

Lemons are packed with freshness. While lemon peels are often discarded, they work as excellent natural air fresheners. Simmer them in a pot of water or toss them in the bin to cut down on stubborn odours. Their citrusy scent neutralises strong smells from garlic, fish, or fried food. You can also rub lemon juice on chopping boards to remove the scent of onions and spices. Bonus tip: Add a few cloves for a spicy citrus aroma.

2. Cloves and Cinnamon

Spices do more than enhance flavour-they can also freshen up your kitchen. Boil a handful of cloves and cinnamon sticks in water for a warm, long-lasting aroma that makes your home feel cosy. You can also leave a small bowl of ground cinnamon or whole cloves in your pantry to absorb unwanted smells.

3. Coffee Grounds

If you love coffee, this trick is for you. Used coffee grounds absorb strong odours and leave behind a mild, earthy fragrance. Simply place a bowl of dry coffee grounds in your fridge, pantry, or bin to neutralise unpleasant smells while keeping your kitchen fresh.

4. Vanilla Extract

Want your kitchen to smell like a bakery? A few drops of vanilla extract can do the trick. Dab some onto a cotton ball and place it near your stove or in cabinets. You can also add a few drops to a baking tray with water and warm it in the oven at a low temperature. The sweet scent will make it feel like you have just baked a fresh batch of cookies.

5. Bay Leaves

Bay leaves have a naturally herbal, slightly spicy scent that keeps the kitchen smelling fresh. Place a few bay leaves in your pantry or near the stovetop. For a stronger fragrance, crush the leaves and mix them with warm water before wiping surfaces. This method also helps keep pests away.

6. Baking Soda

Baking soda is a powerful natural deodoriser that absorbs strong kitchen odours. Keep an open box in the fridge, sprinkle some at the bottom of the bin, or mix it with water to clean surfaces. If your hands smell after chopping garlic or onions, rubbing a paste of baking soda and water will remove the odour instantly.

7. Fresh Herbs

Fresh herbs like mint, basil, and rosemary do not just enhance cooking-they also make the kitchen smell amazing. Keep a small pot of herbs on your windowsill or countertop for a refreshing scent. You can also simmer a handful of fresh herbs in water for a natural air freshener. Not only will your kitchen smell great, but you will also have fresh herbs on hand for your recipes.





Also Read: 5 Foods You Should Never Store On Kitchen Countertops