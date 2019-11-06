Watch: Make Delhi-Special Kulle Ki Chaat At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Make this street food - kulle ki chaat - at home with this recipe

If you are a true-blue foodie who loves Indian street food, then this recipe is for you. Kulle ki chaat is the perfect small-bite snack item that can liven up your evenings and satiate your hunger to the fullest. It is a popular snack item in Delhi and you'll find scores of stalls selling this electrifying and refreshing dish in the narrow alleys of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, which is the food haven of the city. This chaat has small bite-sized fruits or vegetables (cucumber, potato, tomato, apple, capsicum etc.) with its filling scooped out to make a hollow well in the centre. Then the well is filled with an interesting mix of foods and spices.





If you have ever tried this delicacy and loved it, here's good news for you. Now you can easily make this delectable chaat at home. In this recipe, watermelon cubes are used as cups. They are lined with chaat masala, salt, cumin powder and some lemon juice for a zesty addition. Then they are topped with boiled chickpeas, pomegranate and orange wedges. Each cup is decorated with some parsley or coriander leaves. You can plate these pretty little cups as per your liking.





(Also Read: Check Out The Stellar Delhi 6 Ki Chaat Recipe Here)





Follow this recipe video posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel and make this unique kulle ki chaat when you have friends coming over for a high-tea party. You may also serve it as an appetiser before dinner. We are sure your guests will love this chaat!

