SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Street Food Of India: How To Make Mumbai-Style Masala Toast Sandwich - Recipe Video Inside

Street Food Of India: How To Make Mumbai-Style Masala Toast Sandwich - Recipe Video Inside

This recipe of Mumbai's special masala toast sandwich that will remind you of your favourite sandwich joint in the city.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 16, 2020 16:33 IST

Reddit
Street Food Of India: How To Make Mumbai-Style <i>Masala</i> Toast Sandwich - Recipe Video Inside

Garnish it with some more butter, green chutney and grated cheese and serve hot

Highlights
  • Mumbai is also famous across the country for its street food
  • One such popular street food is Masala Toast Sandwich
  • This Masala Toast Sandwich recipe will remind you of your favourite joint

Mention Mumbai and one of the first things that come to our mind is the greasy and yummy street food. A trip to Mumbai is just not complete without indulging in some spicy vada pav or butter-loaded pav bhaji and radgda-pattice. Another dish that wins over every heart is cheesy masala sandwich. It is easily found in almost every corner of the city. Toasted golden-coloured bread, loaded with dhaniya-pudina chutney, spicy mashed aloo and generous amount of cheese, defines bliss for every spice-lover. This wholesome sandwich not only offers burst of flavours to our palate, but also satisfies our hungers and cravings in a jiffy.

However, during this on-going Coronavirus pandemic we are being extra cautious about consuming food from outside. Instead, several people are replicating their favourite recipes at home. Keeping this in mind, we bring you the recipe of Mumbai's special masala toast sandwich that will remind you of your favourite sandwich joint in the city. This recipe has been shared by vlogger Parul Jain, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Take a look!

Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Mumbai-Style Masala Toast Sandwich:

Also Read: Watch: These Easy Potato Nuggets Are A Delish Quick-Fix For Your 'Crispy' Cravings  



According to Parul, what makes this sandwich stand out in the lot is its special sandwich chutney. For preparing the chutney, you need coriander, pudina, green chilli, garlic, ginger, salt, black salt, sev and roasted peanuts. You may also use desiccated coconut or white sesame seeds (roasted) or gram dal instead of roasted peanuts. These ingredients help you bring the thick consistency of the chutney.

Now, assemble all the elements (chutney, spicy mashed aloo, cucumber, onion, tomato, cheese slice) and toast the sandwich with butter. Garnish it with some more butter, green chutney and grated cheese and serve hot. Bon Appétit!

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sandwich RecipeStreet Food Of IndiaQuick Food
Give Your Regular Egg Curry An Interesting Twist With This Egg Drop Curry Recipe
Give Your Regular Egg Curry An Interesting Twist With This Egg Drop Curry Recipe
How To Make Instant Appam, Kerala's Feathery Soft Bread With Just 5 Ingredients! 
How To Make Instant Appam, Kerala's Feathery Soft Bread With Just 5 Ingredients! 

Related Recipes

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 