Street Food Of India: How To Make Mumbai-Style <i>Masala</i> Toast Sandwich - Recipe Video Inside

Mention Mumbai and one of the first things that come to our mind is the greasy and yummy street food. A trip to Mumbai is just not complete without indulging in some spicy vada pav or butter-loaded pav bhaji and radgda-pattice. Another dish that wins over every heart is cheesy masala sandwich. It is easily found in almost every corner of the city. Toasted golden-coloured bread, loaded with dhaniya-pudina chutney, spicy mashed aloo and generous amount of cheese, defines bliss for every spice-lover. This wholesome sandwich not only offers burst of flavours to our palate, but also satisfies our hungers and cravings in a jiffy.





However, during this on-going Coronavirus pandemic we are being extra cautious about consuming food from outside. Instead, several people are replicating their favourite recipes at home. Keeping this in mind, we bring you the recipe of Mumbai's special masala toast sandwich that will remind you of your favourite sandwich joint in the city. This recipe has been shared by vlogger Parul Jain, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Take a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Mumbai-Style Masala Toast Sandwich:

According to Parul, what makes this sandwich stand out in the lot is its special sandwich chutney. For preparing the chutney, you need coriander, pudina, green chilli, garlic, ginger, salt, black salt, sev and roasted peanuts. You may also use desiccated coconut or white sesame seeds (roasted) or gram dal instead of roasted peanuts. These ingredients help you bring the thick consistency of the chutney.





Now, assemble all the elements (chutney, spicy mashed aloo, cucumber, onion, tomato, cheese slice) and toast the sandwich with butter. Garnish it with some more butter, green chutney and grated cheese and serve hot. Bon Appétit!



















