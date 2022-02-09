It doesn't matter what the time it is, foodies can always find an excuse to indulge in a delicious snack! Whether it is to satisfy pre-lunch hunger or the evening cravings, a snack can solve almost all our foodie problems. What we want in a snack is that it should be spicy, masaledaar and a little crunchy. Keeping this in mind, we have shortlisted some delicious stuffed snack recipes that shall be the perfect mid-week indulgence for you. If you are someone who loves experimenting in the kitchen, then you should definitely try out these recipes. Quick tip: you can prepare a big batch of these snacks and keep enjoying them throughout the week!





Here Are 5 Stuffed Snack Recipes:

1.Chicken Stuffed Capsicum

Who doesn't love chicken? We have found a snack that gives the best of chicken and capsicum. Here we have capsicum stuffed with a tangy chicken keema mixture, topped with cheese and microwaved. Don't have a microwave? Not to worry, use a pressure cooker.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Stuffed Capsicum.

2.Stuffed Masala Mushroom

A corn and mushroom mixture stuffed into mushroom caps, topped with cheese and baked to perfection. This recipe can be a perfect thing to pair up with your evening cup of tea.

Click here for the full recipe of Stuffed Masala Mushroom.

3.Stuffed Papad

Crispy and delicious, the beloved papad is the go-to snack we love to pair with our daily dal and chawal. This recipe adds a masaledaar twist to papad. Filled with spicy paneer stuffing, this stuffed snack is crispy outside and soft inside.





Click here for the full recipe of Stuffed Papad.

4.Stuffed Vegetable Bread

If you are someone who loves patties, then you shall love this vegetable snack. Soft and fluffy bread is filled with juicy and masaledaar stuffing of onion, tomatoes and cheese to give this stuffed vegetable bread.





Click here for the full recipe for Stuffed Vegetable Bread.

5.Stuffed Karela With Cheese

Bitter gourd (karela) in your vegetable basket -- does it sound like a turnoff? Let us help you fall in love with this usually despised vegetable. Sliced karelas stuffed with an aromatic filling, rolled in spices and pan-fried.





Click here for the full recipe of Stuffed Karela With Cheese





Try out these delicious stuffed snacks and do tell us in the comments section below how you liked them!




