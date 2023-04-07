Have you ever wondered what role chutney plays in our everyday meals? Unfortunately, it has always been one of the most underrated foods in Indian cuisine. In fact, our history books have never chronicled its contribution to shaping the cuisine (as well as fortune) of the country. Did you know that chutney was considered a luxury food item among the Britons during British rule in India? According to legends, they even imported chutney into Europe throughout the British era. So much so that later, it became one of the very few Indian foods that found a mention in the Oxford English Dictionary. Zingy, spicy, and tangy, chutney strikes a chord with us every single time. Pair it with North Indian paratha or South Indian idli, and chutney always elevates our meal experience in leaps and bounds. One such popular chutney is mint (or pudina) chutney.





Made with fresh mint leaves, green chilli, and a hint of lemon or tamarind, pudina chutney is a must with tandoori chicken, samosa, paratha, vada, to name a few. It not only amps up a meal but also adds necessary nutrients to the body. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, this traditional herb has many adaptogens that help create a balance in the body and calm you down, especially during the summers.

Health Benefits Of Mint Chutney: What Makes Mint Chutney A Great Summer Food?

In India, there is an obsession with pudina during the summers. From mint cooler to mint chutney, we consume the herb in every possible way. And yes, there is more to the summer obsession with pudina chutney than just the taste and aroma. It's super healthy too. Let's take a look at some of the major health benefits of mint chutney.





1. Reduce inflammation

Mint is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body and prevent free radical damage.





2. Rich in antioxidants

Mint chutney is a storehouse of antioxidants and can help flush out toxins. It also helps keep up the water balance in the body.





3. Aid weight loss

Mint is low in calories and fat. Adding spices like black salt, lemon, etc. to it helps accelerate the weight loss process.





4. Help with respiratory issues

The menthol in mint leaves has a soothing effect on the respiratory system. This may help prevent the feeling of suffocation and promote a smooth breathing process.





5. Promote oral health

Menthol in mint may help freshen your breath. The oil may also help prevent oral health problems such as gum disease and tooth decay.





Is Mint Good For Gut Health?





Mint leaves are used in traditional medical practice since time immemorial. It is loaded with essential nutrients like antioxidants, vitamin C, and more that help soothe our gut during the scorching summer days. According to 'Healing Foods', it also contains the essential oil menthol that helps induce a cooling effect on your gut and prevent issues like indigestion, acidity, and more. Moreover, the antiseptic and antibacterial properties in mint leaves are also known to prevent several common digestive issues during the summer season.





Conventionally, mint chutney also includes ginger, garlic, tamarind or lemon juice, yogurt, etc. All these ingredients not only add flavour to your meal but are also beneficial for your overall gut health. Take a look.





Does Ginger Promote Gut Health?





Ginger contains an essential compound called gingerol, which is known to help boost metabolism and digestion. These factors further promote overall gut health and keep you healthy from within.





Can Eating Garlic Boost Gut Health?





Garlic contains anti-inflammatory properties that not only prevent free radical damage in your body but also help promote good bacteria in the gut, further aiding immunity.





Is Lemon Good For Gut Health?





The citric acid found in lemon juice helps boost metabolism and is known to reduce signs of inflammation in the gut. It is also loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants that help flush out toxins and promote overall digestive health.





How Yogurt Promotes Gut Health?





Yogurt is a probiotic that helps the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which further regulate metabolism and bowel movement. All these factors boost immunity and nourish us from within.

Pudina Chutney Recipe: How To Make Mint Chutney At Home:

Now that you know the benefits of pudina chutney, how about making it at home and including it in your summer diet? Here, we bring you a delicious pudina chutney recipe that can be made in not more than 10 minutes. All you need to do is grind mint leaves, onion, and some basic spices together, mix with dahi and serve. That's it! Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try the recipe at home and keep your gut problems at bay during the summer. Eat healthy and stay fit!