The blazing heat outside has left most of us in the dire need of refreshing drinks. Instead of opting for hot beverages, you can kickstart the day with chilled beverages. These refreshments not only help promote health, but also give you a variety of tasty options to choose from. If you are bored of the same old chaas, lassi and regular nimbu pani, try out the recipes we handpicked for you. Trust us, you will be spoilt for choices. Moreover, there can be no better way to begin the morning with a dash of fruit flavour or nutritious ingredients? Here are some thirst-quenching morning summer drinks that you must definitely try out. Read on.

5 Summer Drinks For A Refreshing Morning:

1. Aam Panna:





Since it is the mango season, aam panna has to be on your list. The juice extracted from the raw mangoes acts like a cooler. It is also a rich source of vitamin C. Check out the recipe here.





2. Kokum And Watermelon Juice:





This delightful combination will satiate your taste buds instantly. If you are a fan of classic kokum sherbet, the watermelon and lemon twist to the juice will leave you wanting for more. This energetic drink can also help you have an upbeat day. Take a look.





3. Coconut Water With Mint:





The benefits of coconut water needs no introduction. To make it yet more refreshing, we like adding a hint of mint to the classic drink, and voila! You can make it even tastier by adding a spoonful of honey. Try it now.





4. Barley Water:





This cool beverage does not have any fruity flavour, but is considered to be one of best cooling drinks. The simple drink not only is a remedy for summer heat but also keeps your digestive system healthy and your skin acne-free. Why not start your day on this healthy note then? Find the recipe here.





5. Ginger-Turmeric Cocktail:





Actress Malaika Arora calls this her “morning cocktail.” This nourishing juice is a combination of ginger, turmeric and apple cider vinegar. Here is the recipe for you.





So, we suggest, skip your tea or coffee routine to fill your week with these cold wonder drinks. Happy Summers!