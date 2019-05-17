Summer Detox: Interesting Ways To Spruce Up Your Water This Summer 

Highlights Summers are here in all its glory

One must drink eight glasses of water every day

The plain taste of water may get monotonous after a point

The summers are here and how. We are chugging water endlessly to beat the heat. Staying hydrated is key to beat this scorching heat and while you are at it, why not make it fun! According to experts, one must drink eight glasses of water every day. It is also advisable to carry a water bottle along wherever you go as it can come in handy whenever you feel a little dehydrated or dizzy. But the truth is that the plain taste of water may get monotonous after a while. During summer season, you can use many herbs, fruits and veggies to make some chilling and refreshing detox waters.





Here are 3 ways in which you can spruce up your water this summer:

1. Cucumber water

Take some fresh cucumber, cut it vertically in four halves. Put all the pieces in a tumbler of water and refrigerate it whole night. Your cucumber water is ready. Cucumber is packed with antioxidants and vital minerals. This low-calorie drink is a healthy alternative compared to the cold drinks and sodas you keep drinking all the day. Cucumber may also do wonders for your skin; it is said to be one of the best bio-available sources of silica- the beauty mineral.





(Also Read: Cucumber Nutrition: Amazing Cucumber Nutritional Facts And Health Benefits)

Summer Detox: Cucumber may also do wonders for your skin

2. Mint water

Mint or pudina is a cooling summer staple we use in variety of our summer preparations; from raita, chutneys to aam panna. You can use the cooling herb to make yourself some refreshing detox water too. Take some mint leaves and dunk them in a bottle full of water and keep drinking through the day. Mint is good for digestion, skin, weight loss, and is also known to be a mood enhancer. It even helps you fight bad breath according to some studies.





(Also Read: Summer Detox: 5 Refreshing Drinks With Mint (Pudina) Leaves To Keep Up With The Heat)





Mint or pudina is a cooling summer staple we use in variety of our summer preparations;

3. Lemon water

A chilled glass of nimbu paani can cheer any one on a particularly hot day. But we are not exactly talking about that here. Traditional nimbu paani has a lot of sugar. Sugar can lead to blood sugar spike and even excess fat storage. All you need to make lemon detox water are two-three lemon wedges. Throw them in a bottle of water and let them sit overnight. Drink it through the day for best effects. Lemon water helps keep you full, and prevents cravings. Lemon is also a natural detoxifier. It cleanses your system from within. Since it is packed with antioxidants, it is good for your skin too. Lemon water is also good for digestion.





(Also Read: 5 Benefits Of Starting Your Day With Lemon Water)





Lemon water is also good for digestion.

Try these and let us know which ones you liked the best.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



