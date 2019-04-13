Summer Diet Tips: Why Kala Namak (Black Salt) Is Added To Indian Summer Drinks

Summer season demands special care for your body and skin. This is why people are advised to add more hydrating and cooling foods and drinks to their diets, to prevent heat stroke or other health problems related to the season. Summer season also brings with it a wealth of fruits and vegetables that are oh-so nutritious and thankfully, Indians have a variety of ways of utilizing the seasonal fresh produce, by making them into juices and soups, subzis and raitas etc. One such seasonal produce is mango, even the unripe form of which is used to make aam panna, which is a popular desi summer drink. Another one is jaljeera, which is prepared from roasted cumin, lemon juice and fresh coriander. However, there's a common element to most the summer drinks in India- black salt or kala namak.





Black salt is used in a number of Indian summer drinks, as it adds taste to them. But did you know that it's extremely beneficial as well? The reason that this natural taste-enhancer is so popular during summers is that it is good for the body during hot summer days. The composition of black salt is as follows- sodium chloride, sodium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, sodium bisulfite, iron sulfide, sodium sulfide and finally, hydrogen sulfide. The salt originates from the Himalayan ranges and is used in drinks and dishes in India and Pakistan.





Black salt for summer

Black Salt Benefits For Summers

Here's why it's used in Indian summer drinks:





1. Cooling Salt

Black salt is a cooling salt that's why it's an important ingredient in Ayurvedic medicines and remedies. The salt is said to be loaded with therapeutic benefits.





2. Keeps Constipation And Bloating At Bay

People often suffer from digestive issues like constipation and bloating during summers and black salt may help alleviate both.





3. Curbs Intestinal Gas

A lot of people tend to suffer from excessive intestinal gas and irritation due to poor digestion and excessive heat. Black salt when added to drinks and foods may curb intestinal gas, providing relief from the condition.





4. Remedies Heartburn

Black salt may also keep heartburn at bay, which is also a common problem during summers, brought on in particular by oily or heavy foods.





Black salt may help curb intestinal gas and heartburn

You may add black salt or kala namak to your drinks and dishes during summer to boost digestion. However, it's advised to practice caution even while consuming black salt. It's always good to consume any kind of salt in moderation.





