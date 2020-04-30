SEARCH
Summer Eye Care: This Mango-Cashew Shake May Boost Better Eye Health (Recipe Inside)

We bring you summer-special mango-cashew nut shake that will not only promote better eye health but also cool you down in a hot summer day.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: April 30, 2020 18:05 IST

Summer Eye Care: This Mango-Cashew Shake May Boost Better Eye Health (Recipe Inside)

Mango-cashew nut shake can be a perfect summer drink to offer to your guests

  • Eating a few healthy foods may promote better eye health
  • Mangoes may help to lower the effects of free-radical damages in our eyes
  • Zea Xanthin in cashew may help in creating a protective layer on eyes

Summers are in full swing. The extreme heat and harmful UV rays may lead to several eye-related issues like dryness, burning sensation, allergies et al. Hence, taking good care of eyes is a must during this season. Using sunglasses, splashing cold water, putting few drops of rose water are some of the quick solutions to eye-related issues. Alongside, eating a few healthy foods such as mangoes, strawberries, aloe-vera juice, cashew nut, karela (bitter gourd) and more may help you heal from within.

Hence, we bring you summer-special mango-cashew nut shake that will not only promote better eye health but also cool you down in a hot summer day.

Mango-Cashew Shake For Eye Health:

Mango and cashew nut are known to be good for eye health.

  • The summer fruit mango is rich in beta-carotene, which is known to lower the effects of free-radical damages in our eyes. Mango is also a rich source of vitamin A, which is touted to be good for fighting dry eyes - common phenomenon during summer.

vhcce4jMango is rich in beta-carotene

  • Cashew nut is rich in Zea Xanthin, which is known for fighting several eye infections. As per health experts, this pigment helps in creating a protective layer on eyes to prevent the harmful UV rays.

Cashew nut is rich in Zea Xanthin

Here's The Recipe For Mango-Cashew Nut Shake:

Ingredients:

Mango pulp- 2 cups

Cashew nut- 2 cup

Crushed ice- 1/4th cup

Raisins- 6-8 (for garnishing)

Honey- if needed

Milk- 1/2 cup

Method:

Step 1. Dry blend the cashew nut and keep aside.

Step 2. Take mango pulp and milk and blend. The consistency should be lighter than smoothie and thicker than juice.

Step 3. Add the ground cashew and crushed ice and blend it again. Add honey if needed.

Step 4. Garnish with some raisins and indulge!

This quick and easy drink can also be a perfect summer drink to offer to your guests. So try it at home and let us know how you liked it. Happy Summer!

