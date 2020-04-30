Summer Eye Care: This Mango-Cashew Shake May Boost Better Eye Health (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: April 30, 2020 18:05 IST
Summers are in full swing. The extreme heat and harmful UV rays may lead to several eye-related issues like dryness, burning sensation, allergies et al. Hence, taking good care of eyes is a must during this season. Using sunglasses, splashing cold water, putting few drops of rose water are some of the quick solutions to eye-related issues. Alongside, eating a few healthy foods such as mangoes, strawberries, aloe-vera juice, cashew nut, karela (bitter gourd) and more may help you heal from within.
Hence, we bring you summer-special mango-cashew nut shake that will not only promote better eye health but also cool you down in a hot summer day.
Mango and cashew nut are known to be good for eye health.
Mango is rich in beta-carotene
Mango pulp- 2 cups
Cashew nut- 2 cup
Crushed ice- 1/4th cup
Raisins- 6-8 (for garnishing)
Honey- if needed
Milk- 1/2 cup
Step 1. Dry blend the cashew nut and keep aside.
Step 2. Take mango pulp and milk and blend. The consistency should be lighter than smoothie and thicker than juice.
Step 3. Add the ground cashew and crushed ice and blend it again. Add honey if needed.
Step 4. Garnish with some raisins and indulge!
This quick and easy drink can also be a perfect summer drink to offer to your guests. So try it at home and let us know how you liked it. Happy Summer!
