Indian summers are dreadfully hot. Even eating hot food makes our bodies feel warm, and to get rid of the same, we try different kinds of things throughout the day to keep ourselves cool. While there are many summer foods and drinks to try throughout the day, one of the beneficial things to eat is yoghurt. During the summer, curd is the lightest and most efficient fuel for our bodies. It can keep you hydrated while also boosting your energy levels. With the addition of a bit of salt or sugar, your body will feel more stable and energized. Yoghurt may help to relieve stress and cool down your body heat.





While many people like to have plain curd, some prefer to make a raita out of it. People make different forms of raita, whether it is plain with masala or with boondi or vegetables. The options are endless when it comes to experimenting with it. But do you know how you can transform your simple raita into a more nutritious one? If not, then we have just the idea for you- try making some cucumber spinach raita this summer!





The cucumber-spinach raita is nutritious and tasty





Cucumbers are low in calories and are known to provide high nutrients to your body. It has antioxidants that block free radicals that can prevent many illnesses. Having cucumber in summers is highly recommended because it keeps you hydrated and helps to support regularity in bowel movement. Though there are numerous benefits to cucumbers, let's not forget that spinach is also a superfood. It is known to have calcium, magnesium, and iron with that it might also help you reduce blood sugar, aid in weight loss, increase bone strength, and make your eyesight better.





So, this summer, combine the goodness of both and make cucumber spinach raita and check out the full recipe here!