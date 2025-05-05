As the summer sun shines bright, our cravings for refreshing drinks intensify. If you're tired of the same old lemonade and lassi, it's time to try something new! Introducing Aam Jhora, a traditional Indian drink that's perfect for hot summer days. With its unique flavour profile and numerous health benefits, aam jhora is sure to become your go-to summer drink. The recipe for this unique beverage was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithshivangi_. Intrigued to know how to make it? Read on!

Aam Jhora: A Refreshing Summer Drink

Aam jhora is a popular summer drink made with raw mangoes, fresh mint and spices. It's refreshing, tangy and perfect for quenching your thirst. This traditional drink is a staple in many Indian households and is a must-try for mango lovers.

Is Aam Jhora Healthy?

Absolutely! Aam jhora is a healthy drink that's rich in antioxidants and has digestive benefits. The raw mangoes and mint provide a boost of vitamins and minerals. Plus, with no added sugar or jaggery, it stands out from other sugary summer drinks.

What Type Of Mangoes Are Best To Make Aam Jhora?

For making aam jhora, ramkela mangoes are an excellent choice due to their distinctive aroma and high pulp-to-seed ratio. Their unique flavour profile complements the drink's sour and refreshing taste. However, feel free to experiment with other mango varieties that suit your taste preferences.

How To Make Aam Jhora At Home | Summer Drink Recipe:

Roast raw mangoes over an open flame or boil them in a pressure cooker for a quicker option. Let the roasted mangoes cool down, then peel them. Next, smoke some red chillies over an open flame and crush them in a mortar and pestle. Add fresh mint leaves to the mortar and pestle and crush them to release their aroma. Now, mash the mango pulp and mix it with water. Add salt, black salt, roasted jeera powder, smoked chilli flakes and freshly pounded mint leaves. Mix well and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Try this easy aam jhora recipe to quench your thirst this summer. Share your experience and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below!