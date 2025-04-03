When the summer heat kicks in, nothing feels more refreshing than a burst of tangy and sweet flavours in every bite. Thinking of pain puri? This season, level up your pani puri game with Mango Pani Puri, a delightful twist on the classic Indian street food. Shared by the Instagram page 'thespicystory', this recipe is interesting enough not to try. Combining the sweet richness of ripe mangoes with the tangy zing of raw mangoes, this unique version of pani puri is a must-try.











Also Read: Pani Puri Fans, Explore 5 Different Pani Flavours For A Refreshing Twist

Why Mango Pani Puri?

Traditional pani puri, also known as golgappa or puchka, is loved for its spicy, tangy, and savoury water. However, adding mango to the mix brings a refreshing sweetness that balances the heat and spices, making it a perfect summer treat. The combination of ripe and raw mangoes in the pani adds depth of flavour- ripe mango offers natural sweetness, while raw mango brings a lip-smacking tanginess.





Also Read: Give Pani Puri A Unique Twist! Try This Jamun Pani Puri Recipe

How To Make Mango Pani Puri I Unique Mango Pani Puri Recipe

Making Mango Pani Puri is quite simple. The pani (flavoured water) is prepared by blending ripe mangoes, raw mangoes, mint, coriander, ginger, and green chillies. This mix is then enhanced with chaat masala, amchur powder, roasted cumin powder, and black salt for that perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours.





The stuffing for the puris consists of mashed potatoes and boiled black chickpeas (kala chana), seasoned with salt, pepper, and chaat masala. Once the pani and stuffing are ready, simply crack open the crisp puris, stuff them with the filling, pour in the mango pani, and enjoy the explosion of flavours!





Watch the complete recipe video:







Mango Pani Puri - The Perfect Summer Treat





Mango Pani Puri is not just delicious but also offers numerous health benefits. Mangoes are packed with vitamins A and C, which boost immunity and promote healthy skin. The combination of spices in the pani aids digestion, making this dish light and refreshing.

Experiment With Different Pani Puri Flavours

If you enjoy experimenting with flavours, there are many other exciting variations of pani puri to try. Here are some interesting options:

Khatta Meetha Pani Puri - A mix of tamarind and jaggery for a perfect sweet-sour balance.

Spicy Pudina Pani Puri - Loaded with mint and green chillies for an extra spicy kick.

Garlic Pani Puri - A bold and flavourful twist infused with garlic and chilli.

Fruity Pani Puri - Infused with different fruit juices like pineapple or pomegranate for a refreshing touch.

Mango Pani Puri is the ultimate summer snack- refreshing, flavourful, and incredibly satisfying. So, grab some ripe and raw mangoes, prepare this delightful treat, and savour the joy of summer with every bite!