This summer vacation, it seems like almost every Bollywood celebrity has decided to travel to Europe for vacation! From Kareena Kapoor in London to Malaika Arora in Turkey, many celebrities are seen vacation in the European countries. And guess what? Taapsee Pannu also joins this long list! The actress has been living the European summer, travelling across the most popular places of Southern France like Nice and Cannes to making a brief yet scenic stop in Monaco, and now she has landed in Milan! The actress has been serving travel and foodie goals at the same time, indulging in delicious local cuisine and immersing herself in the European culture. Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu is smiling ear-to-ear while holding a pizza in her hand! The classic Italian delicacy had a fluffy and soft crust, the signature marinara sauce, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese, and was garnished with fresh basil leaves. We all know that Italy is the home of classic pizza, so it is only appropriate that Taapsee Pannu indulges in this Italian treat! The entire pizza looked so tempting that we bet you must be drooling at the thought of it. If you are suddenly craving a slice of pizza, then we have a delicious pizza recipe that is ready in under 30 minutes! Find the recipe down below:

Taapsee accompanied her image with the caption: "Celebrating all the love for the trailer with a pizza... Thank you". You must be wondering what exactly is Taapsee celebrating in Milan? It is the release of the trailer of her most-awaited film 'Shabash Mithu'. The movie is a biopic about Mithali Raj, the most celebrated captain of the Indian cricket team. It seems like Taapsee likes to celebrate her success with an entire pizza, just like us foodies!





Pizza was not the only Italian delicacy Taapsee enjoyed in Milan; she ended her food travels in the city with a classic Italian dessert - tiramisu. Layers of sweet mascarpone cheese along with coffee-flavoured sponge cake make for this creamy sweet dish that wins the hearts of coffee lovers. Taapsee captioned the video as "My last mid meal in Milan looks like" and gave a glimpse of the delicious tiramisu. Take a look:

What did you think of Taapsee's foodie adventures in Italy? Do tell us in the comments section below!



