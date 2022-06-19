Pizza is one international delicacy that we Indians have accepted with open arms! The soft and crispy dough, oozing cheese and tangy sauce make pizza one of the most loved dishes in the country. Our weekend indulgence often tends to be pizza itself, as it breaks the monotony of the dal, chawal, sabzi and roti. While ordering from fast-food joint guarantees us pizza at our doorstep in 30 minutes, the pizza ends up being cold and soggy. How to enjoy fresh pizza at home without spending too much time waiting? By making it! This recipe can make pizza from scratch in just 30 minutes. This quick pizza recipe is courtesy of Parul Gupta, a food blogger with the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





No-Yeast Pizza Dough Recipe: How To Make Pizza From Scratch In 30 Mins







You don't need to prepare a proper dough for the pizza base. Rather, a thick paste shall be used to make the pizza base. In a mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, baking powder and yoghurt. Whisk this into a smooth and thick batter. Place a pan on flame, and make sure it is low. Oil the pan and pour the batter, cover this with a lid. Once it is cooked, remove it from flame and flip it within the pan.











Time for pizza assembly. You'll need pizza sauce, grated cheese and toppings. If don't have pizza sauce at home, find the recipe here. Spread the sauce on the base and garnish it with cheese. Place toppings like chopped onion, capsicum and corn. According to your taste, season it with oregano, chilli flakes, pepper and other herbs. Cover the pan again and put it on low flame. Cook this till the cheese melts. The pizza is ready!







Watch the step-by-step recipe for No-Yeast Pizza below:

















Sounds easy, right?! Make this quick pizza at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!