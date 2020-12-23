SEARCH
  • News
  • Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; Cuts A 'Starry' Cake With Team 

Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; Cuts A 'Starry' Cake With Team 

In his Instagram post that he shared on Wednesday, Ayushmann wrote that 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' team is the "first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the Coronavirus."

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 23, 2020 16:12 IST

Reddit
Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'; Cuts A 'Starry' Cake With Team 

Aushmann Khurrana will be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor in his next

Highlights
  • Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo'
  • Ayushmann is paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'
  • Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will release next year

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been shooting in his hometown Chandigarh for his upcoming movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', penned an emotional note upon the completion of the film. Directed by Abhishek Gupta of 'Rock On' fame, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a light, romantic drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. It is the first time they are paired opposite each other, and the fans are rather excited for their chemistry on-screen. In his Instagram post that he shared on Wednesday, Ayushmann wrote that 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' team is the "first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the Coronavirus." Further, Khurrana also thanked his director and producer for pulling off the feat with precautions.

(Also Read: )

While the movie will hit the theatres in the coming year, the cast and crew did manage to have a wrap-up party with a limited number of guests. Both actor Vani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana shared pictures from the party. Ayushmann, in his Instagram post, also gave us a glimpse of the special cake that made it to the wrap party. The delicious-looking cake was covered in white fondue and embossed with colourful stars and beads. There was also black-box like a motif on the top of the cake. The stars were all smiles as they cut the 'star-studded cake' to mark the end of their final schedule.

Newsbeep

(Also Read:)

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com



About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  CelebrityAyushmann KhurranaChandigarh Kare Aashiqui
This Food May Up The Risk Of Asthma Or Other Respiratory Issues In Children (Study)
This Food May Up The Risk Of Asthma Or Other Respiratory Issues In Children (Study)
11 Best Celebrity Food Moments Of 2020 That Left Us Amazed
11 Best Celebrity Food Moments Of 2020 That Left Us Amazed

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 