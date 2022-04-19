If you are one of the people who wait till the weekend to pamper yourself, you've got some lessons to learn from Tamannaah Bhatia! The actor doesn't just believe in ending things on a sweet note, but, beginning them too! Tamannaah recently posted a picture on Instagram stories showcasing the sweet treat that she started the week with. The picture features two chilled choco-bar ice creams and a bowl of another creamy and decadent dessert. Aren't these what summer dreams are made of? Ours definitely are! Take a look at the picture here:

Tamannaah's treat meal had ice cream in it.

While it is a common perception that Bollywood celebs live off salad and diet charts, Tamannaah Bhatia's meal posts tell a different story altogether. No doubt she believes in the power of a good diet, however, she isn't the one to shy away from flaunting her indulgences too. And, it seems that she has found the perfect balance to do so. Last summer, the actor fully embraced her love for all things sweet, but, not without a healthy touch to it! She was seen sipping on one of her go-to cinnamon drinks after bingeing on a dessert for breakfast. Now, this is what we call a balanced diet.







However, it is not sweets and desserts always. The actor is also often seen sharing healthy drinks and recipes that she enjoys on a daily basis. Tamannaah is known to share the benefits and even the recipes for some of the foods that she swears by. Coconut water is her go-to drink for hydration and a lemon-cinnamon drink is part of her daily routine for gut health. Read more about it here.





On the work front, Tamannaah has recently made the headlines with her dazzling dance number 'Tabahi' with singer-rapper Badshah. On top of that, she has a slew of movies to be released this year in both Telugu and Hindi language.