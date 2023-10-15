Let's admit it, the weekend feels incomplete without scrumptious snacks to indulge in. Be it during evening tea time, a dinner party with friends, or perhaps even a movie night, snacks are a must on the table. And for this, we make sure to have delectable weekend snack recipes up our sleeve. If you're a non-vegetarian, chicken snacks would commonly feature on your menu. Now, of course, you must have some go-to recipes that you always fall back on. But this weekend, why not experiment a little bit? After all, it's always a good idea to spice things up a little on the weekend. Keeping this in mind, we present to you a mouth-watering tandoori chicken puff recipe that you need to try. Trust us, you'll be amazed at how good it tastes.

What Are Tandoori Chicken Puffs?

A puff is a crispy pastry snack that is stuffed with flavourful fillings inside. It has a flaky outer layer and reveals a soft interior as soon as you take the first bite. This particular one is stuffed with a masaledaar tandoori chicken filling. Since it is cooked in an oven, it is also much healthier. It tastes great and will be a sure-shot hit among all the tandoori chicken lovers out there. This yummy snack tastes best when paired with a spicy chutney or tomato ketchup. Not only on weekends, but you can whip it up at any other time of the week when you feel like treating yourself to something indulgent.

Tandoori Chicken Puffs Recipe | How To Make Tandoori Chicken Puffs

These tandoori chicken puffs do not require a long list of ingredients to make. All you have to do is marinate the boneless chicken pieces along with yoghurt, haldi, red chilli powder, and ginger-garlic paste. You could also add a few drops of lemon juice for a kick of flavour. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it sit for around half an hour. Once done, heat some oil in a pan and place the marinated chicken in it. Cook until fully done and keep aside. Next, take the puff pastry sheets and cut them into the desired shape. Place the prepared tandoori chicken filling in the centre of each, and seal it nicely from all the edges. Do not forget to brush it with beaten egg to give it that golden brown colour, just like the ones you get at the market. Now, just pop them in a preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes at 180 degrees C. Your homemade tandoori chicken puffs are ready!

Try making this tandoori chicken snack at home and enjoy the weekend the right way. Meanwhile, here are some other delicious chicken snack recipes that you should definitely try.