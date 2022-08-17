The Parsi community celebrated their new year on August 16, 2022. Popularly referred to as 'Navroz', it is a day that signifies the first day of the Persian calendar - introduced by the ruler Jamshed. Parsis from across the world consider this day to be extremely auspicious and celebrate it with great enthusiasm and delightful dishes. A wide variety of sweets are also exchanged between family and friends. It seems to be the same for actress Tara Sutaria. Recently, she took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of what her Parsi New Year celebrations looked like this year. And it was all about yummy food!





In the story, we can see a table full of mouth-watering Parsi delicacies. It seems to be a lavish spread and we can't help but drool. She added in the post, "And so it begins! Navroze Mubarak!" She also added a sticker saying "Yum". Take a look.

In the next snap, she shared a video revealing the details of the dishes. "Salli chicken, saas ni machhi, dhansak, mutton pulao, pani nu paneer and crispy saariya with achaar! And lagan nu custard!" she added. Tara captioned the video, "Made with so much love at home, @piasutaria missed you so much."

Looks delicious right? Well, this is not the first time that the actress has shared a glimpse from her gastronomic adventures. She is a big-time foodie and regularly keeps her 8M Instagram followers updated with what she's indulging in. On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Apurva - a thriller film showcasing the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night.











What do you think about Tara Sutaria's foodie diaries? Let us know in the comments below