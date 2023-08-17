Happy Navroz! The Parsi New Year is being celebrated on 16th August 2023, as per the Shehenshai calendar. Also known as 'Jamshedi Navroz', it is a joyous occasion for Parsis all over the world. The term 'Navroz' is the combination of the Persian words 'Nav' meaning new, and 'Roz' meaning day. Thus, it signifies the first day of the new year and is also believed to be the day when Persian king Jamshed ascended the throne. A lavish feast is customary to the Parsi New Year, comprising many delightful dishes. We have collated a wonderful list of dishes that are a must-have on Navroz 2023.

Here Are 7 Delicious Recipes For Navroz 2023:

Minced mutton paired with potato and eclectic spices makes for a delicious addition to your Navroz feast. Pair it with onion rings, coriander chutney and a squeeze of lemon juice on top! Find the full recipe here.

Don't let the name of this dish confuse you! The Parsi Sev refers to not the crunchy savoury snack, but rather the yummy dessert Sevaiyan. This wholesome dessert is a must-have on Navroz 2023. Click here for the full recipe.

Happy Navroz 2023: Sevaiyan is a traditional part of Parsi New Year celebrations.

One of the most well-known dishes of the Parsi cuisine, Patrani Macchi is a culinary delight. Pomfret fish is coated in unique coconut chutney and wrapped in Banana leaves, steamed to perfection. Find the full recipe here.

No festival is complete without drinks and this Parsi Falooda recipe is testimony to the same. This amazing Falooda is a hit among Parsis, and not just extremely delicious but also hydrating. Click here for the full recipe.





Happy Navroz 2023: Try this refreshing and delightful Parsi Falooda recipe.

While Keema is a dish we all enjoy, this Parsi-style recipe gives it a bit of a twist. This juicy and flavourful Keema is paired with 'Sali', also known as potato matchsticks or 'laccha'. Find the recipe here.

A wonderful baked custard made on special occasions, this Lagan Nu Custard is a Parsi favourite. Just one bite of the creamy, sugary delight would be enough to send you to dessert heaven. Click here for the full recipe.





Happy Navroz 2023: Custard is baked to make this delicious Parsi delight.

Last, but not least, is the Parsi Mawa Cake. This unique dessert is made with Khoya or Mawa for an indulgence end to your Navroz 2022 feast. Find the full recipe here.

Here's wishing all our readers a Happy Navroz 2023!