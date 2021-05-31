Our love for biryani knows no bound. Let's admit, we can go to any extent to enjoy a delicious plate of biryani. But it seems like this man took his love for biryani to the next level. Upon not receiving an unsatisfactory bowl of biryani, a man from Telangana took to Twitter to express his grievances directly to Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao. Yes, you read it right! Twitter user named Thotakuri Raghoati tagged the official Twitter handle of KTR and posted the image of the biryani and complained about not receiving an 'extra leg piece' with 'extra masala' in his biryani. He also tagged food delivery app Zomato in his tweet.





"I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg piece but I didn't get any of them, is this the way to serve the people @zomatoin @KTRTRS," the tweet read.

Original tweet by Telangana Man





The tweet grabbed the minister's attention in no time, who replied back saying, "Why am I tagged in this brother? What did you expect me to do?"





This hilarious turn of events amused the netizens, and the tweet went all over the internet. KTR's reply received 5.8k likes, 1.2k retweets and 1k replies.





"I can't Stop laughing after seeing this," wrote one. Another comment read, "Lol tweet of the day."





A third user wrote, "May be he is expecting @KTRoffice to send biryani with leg pcs and extra masala."