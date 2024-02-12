One of the best childhood memories of us 90s kids is being served veg noodles at birthday parties. The vibrant colours, tantalizing aromas and delectable flavours of these veg noodles lured our senses while bringing families together in celebration. Even today, seeing a steaming pan full of veg noodles reminds us of the simple pleasures we used to enjoy as kids. While making veg noodles is easy, making it is an art. If you are someone who is new to cooking noodles or just want to hone the skills, then fret not! We have 5 easy tips to prepare perfect veg noodles at home!





Here Are 5 Tips To Prepare Perfect Veg Noodles At Home

1. Choose Right Vegetables

Veg noodles are the perfect way to incorporate more vegetables and nutrients into your diet. While preparing for noodles, choose fresh and firm vegetables like carrots, capsicum, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, or onions, which can withstand the cooking process and not become too mushy. Make sure to chop them but not too finely so that they remain crunchy in the noodles.

2. Cook Noodles Adequately

One of the most common mistakes while cooking veg noodles is the amount of time dedicated to boiling its main ingredient – noodles. To cook the noodles, make sure the water is boiling hot. Cover the lid of the pan you are cooking it in and add a generous spoon of salt to speed up the process. To check if the noodles are properly cooked, take a fork and pierce a noodle thread.

3. Use Spices

We Indians love to spice up the food, so why not do it with Veg Noodles as well? Don't limit yourself to salt and pepper but use different kinds of spices to enhance the flavour of the cooked veggies and noodles. You can use turmeric powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, and even garam masala to spice up your noodles. Adding spices to your noodles would make the experience of eating Veg Noodles more memorable.

4. Don't Forget The Sauces

Just the spices won't be enough to enhance the flavour of your veg noodles. You would also need sauces to balance the taste. Use tomato ketchup, green chilli sauce, red chilli sauce, soy sauce and vinegar to have a blast of taste in your veggies and noodles. Bonus Tip: If you are making these noodles for kids, then add mayonnaise or shredded cheese to make the end product creamier.

5. Season Generously

Don't forget the power of seasoning! Choose dry herbs, oregano, chilli flakes, and other such seasonings to enhance the flavour of your veg noodles. This would not just make your noodles tasty but also make them aromatic!