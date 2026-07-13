Delhi-NCR's dining scene continues to evolve, with a host of new restaurants and cafes introducing fresh concepts across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida. From wellness-focused cafes and stylish Italian bistros to dessert destinations and international brands making their debut in India, these openings reflect the region's growing appetite for innovative dining experiences.





Whether you want to try unique flavours, explore a place to operate your business with great coffee, or visit a space for a fun night on weekends, there are many openings in the capital city, which give a peek into how much its palate keeps evolving.

Here are some of the new restaurant openings in Delhi-NCR:

Nubo Opens in Gurugram with Fresh Bowls and a Clean Café Concept

Photo Credit: Instagram/@eatnubo





Nubo, Galleria Market, Gurugram — Nubo brings a contemporary, health-focused approach to casual dining. Its menu features salads, grain bowls, wraps, smoothies and speciality coffee, making it an ideal choice for light meals and everyday dining. With its minimalist interiors and relaxed atmosphere, the café works well for quick lunches, casual meetings or a coffee break.

Ben's Cookies Opens in Gurugram with Freshly Baked Treats

Ben's Cookies, Ambience Mall, Gurugram — Known for its signature chunky cookies with soft centres, Ben's Cookies has arrived in Gurugram. The outlet focuses on freshly baked cookies served warm from the oven. With its simple café-style setting, it is a welcoming stop for those craving a sweet treat.

DUMBO NFC Brings Casual Café Dining to Delhi

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dumbo.deli

DUMBO NFC, Delhi — DUMBO NFC offers a relaxed, contemporary dining experience with modern interiors and an easy-going atmosphere. The menu combines familiar café favourites with modern touches, making it suitable for coffee breaks, lunches and casual dinners.

The Window Blends Coffee, Light Bites and Minimalist Design

The Window (DUMBO x Perch), Delhi — A collaboration between DUMBO and Perch, The Window pairs speciality coffee with light bites in a thoughtfully designed space. The minimalist interiors and calm ambience make it a pleasant spot for working, meeting friends or unwinding over coffee.

Café Athyeka Opens at Lodhi Garden with South Indian Comfort Food

Photo Credit: Instagram/@athyekacafe

Café Athyeka, Lodhi Garden — Café Athyeka brings South Indian comfort food to a charming café setting. The menu celebrates familiar flavours through dishes, snacks and filter coffee, while the heritage-inspired interiors create a peaceful and cosy atmosphere. It is well-suited for leisurely meals and quiet conversations.

FES Café & Desserts Adds a Sweet New Stop to Delhi-NCR

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ fescafe_desserts

FES Café & Desserts, Delhi-NCR — Combining café fare with an extensive dessert selection, FES Café & Desserts caters to diners looking to satisfy their sweet tooth. Bright interiors and a youthful vibe make it an inviting destination for casual outings and dessert-focused treats.

New York-Style Pizza by the Slice Debuts in Delhi-NCR

Photo Credit: Instagram/@newyorkslice_pizzas

New York-Style Pizza by the Slice, Delhi-NCR — This new concept focuses on classic New York-style pizza served in large, foldable slices. The menu remains straightforward, highlighting cheese-loaded pizzas designed for quick, satisfying meals in a casual setting.

Aure Heer Opens in Malviya Nagar with Elevated Café Fare

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aure.heer

Aure Heer, Panchshila Rendezvous, Malviya Nagar — Aure Heer combines the comfort of a neighbourhood café with a more polished aesthetic. The menu features familiar café dishes and beverages, while the calm, contemporary interiors make it suitable for both casual catch-ups and everyday dining.

Tino's Pizzeria Brings Italian Comfort to Gurugram

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ tinosgurgaon

Tino's Pizzeria, Gurugram — Tino's Pizzeria centres its menu around artisan pizzas alongside popular Italian classics. The lively and welcoming atmosphere makes it a suitable choice for casual lunches, dinners and family outings.

Mi Piaci Italian Bistro Opens at M3M 65th Avenue

Photo Credit: Instagram/@mipiaci.india

Mi Piaci Italian Bistro, M3M 65th Avenue — This cosy Italian bistro serves a menu built around pizzas, pasta and wine. The intimate setting and classic Italian offerings create a comfortable dining experience suited to date nights and relaxed dinners.

Mi Piaci Italian Express Opens in Galleria Market

Mi Piaci Italian Express, Galleria Market — The express format focuses on convenience while maintaining the brand's Italian flavours. Guests can expect quick-service pasta, pizzas and other Italian favourites served in a casual, everyday setting.

Zety Opens in Mehrauli with a Stylish Dining Experience

Photo Credit: Instagram/@zetudelhi

Zety, Mehrauli — Zety offers a more refined dining experience with contemporary cuisine and elegant interiors. Its destination-like setting is designed for leisurely meals and special occasions, complemented by a sophisticated ambience.

Olive Garden Opens in Aerocity with Global Comfort Food

Photo Credit: Instagram/@olivegardenindia

Olive Garden, Aerocity — The international restaurant chain brings its signature comfort food offerings to Delhi. Guests can expect a menu featuring classic favourites served in a polished, family-friendly dining environment.

Café Loco Brings Comfort Food, Mindful Beverages and Slow-Living Culture to Delhi

Café Loco, Delhi — Café Loco introduces a mindful dining concept centred around comfort food, Ayurvedic beverages and speciality coffee. Designed with a slow-living philosophy, the menu by Chef Meherwan Bawa features dishes such as Truffle Mushroom Kulcha, Prawn Balchao Taco, Devilled Noodles, Fig Salad and Miso Carbonara. Desserts and beverages include Matcha Chaos and Popcorn Tres Leches, offering guests a contemporary and wellness-conscious café experience.