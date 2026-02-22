Few names in the world of single malt Scotch carry the quiet authority of The Macallan, a brand long associated with meticulous oak cask management and unwavering attention to detail. Recently, Euan Kennedy, Lead Whisky Maker at the storied Speyside distillery, visited India for the first time to spotlight the Timeless Collection - a trio of classic ranges reimagined for today. In conversation with us, Kennedy reflects on heritage, craftsmanship and the evolving language of whisky, while explaining how The Macallan continues to balance legacy with contemporary relevance.





Q1: The Macallan often talks about ‘timelessness' as something that goes beyond age statements or rarity. What does timelessness mean to you today, especially for a new generation of whisky drinkers?

Photo: The Macallan





Euan Kennedy:

For me personally, what's hugely exciting about whisky is that it can be many things - but above all, it can be emotional. When we use the term “timeless,” I think it speaks to whisky's unique ability to almost time-travel.





If you think about past, present and future coming together, we've built an incredible legacy over more than 200 years. That legacy is rooted in our belief in what we do - particularly our commitment to exceptional sherry-seasoned oak casks, which define The Macallan's character and are appreciated by whisky lovers around the world.





Timelessness is about embracing that heritage while making whiskies today that set a standard for the future. The casks we work with now were laid down by the generations before us. It's our privilege to bring those together and take them forward. In many ways, it was our forebears who built relationships in Spain and established the foundations of our sherry cask programme. We are simply continuing that story.





For me, timelessness encapsulates all of that - past, present and future, connected through craftsmanship and belief.

Q2: In a world where consumer tastes and trends are constantly evolving, what are the absolute non-negotiables in The Macallan's whisky-making process - things you believe should never change?

Euan Kennedy:

It's something we speak about as a team all the time. For us, it comes down to three words: incomparable, craftsmanship and creativity. “Incomparable” reflects our belief that we bring something truly unique to the table — particularly our commitment to sherry-seasoned oak casks, our attention to detail, and the depth of history we can build upon.





Craftsmanship is at the heart of everything we do. We assess every single cask many times throughout its lifetime, selecting it at the optimum moment to express itself. Each batch is crafted by hand as a team. That level of care and precision is non-negotiable.





At the same time, creativity is essential. It's not just about whisky-making techniques, but also about how we tell our story and bring our whiskies to the world in new ways. We constantly measure ourselves against our own past standards and push to exceed them. Those three pillars guide us every day.

Q3: From inside the distillery, what is the most challenging part of preserving The Macallan's flavour integrity while presenting these whiskies in a way that feels fresh and relevant today?

Photo: The Macallan

Euan Kennedy:

I wouldn't necessarily describe it as a challenge - it feels more like a pressure, and also a privilege. We carry a significant legacy, and our responsibility is to be custodians of that - not just for today, but for the future. The whiskies we are laying down now will be judged decades from now, so the decisions we make must stand the test of time.





A good example is our relationship with Spain. In our 200-year history, we've never had a closer relationship than we do today. In recent years, we've deepened that relationship, working more closely than ever with the cooperages that craft our casks and the bodegas that season them with sherry. That closer collaboration helps us safeguard quality and consistency for the long term.





So rather than resisting the pressure, we lean into it. It's about safeguarding our legacy while continuing to evolve.

Q4: We often hear about oak casks, natural colour and time as The Macallan's core pillars. In practical terms, how do these elements guide real decisions during maturation and blending?

Euan Kennedy:

Natural colour is incredibly important to us because it speaks to authenticity. When we talk about sherry-seasoned oak casks, we want the whisky itself to demonstrate their quality - and colour is one of the most visible expressions of that.





Maintaining not just flavour consistency but colour consistency is complex, because we rely entirely on a natural product: oak. Every single cask is different. Yet we must meet expectations year after year. That means examining every cask multiple times during its lifetime, building a deep understanding not only of flavour development but of colour as well. There's a lot of hard work involved. Our role can sometimes be romanticised, but there is real graft behind the craft.





We don't add colouring. Many producers do, but we choose not to. We invest significant effort into sourcing and shaping high-quality casks, and natural colour is our way of showcasing that commitment.

Q5: As a whisky maker stewarding such a legacy brand, how do you personally balance respect for The Macallan's past with the need to remain culturally relevant and contemporary today?

Photo: The Macallan

Euan Kennedy:

It comes back to craftsmanship and creativity. Respecting the past means building on the foundations laid by those before us and recognising that we are custodians for the future. That includes taking greater responsibility across our supply chain - from oak tree to glass - so we understand every touchpoint in the process.





At the same time, relevance comes from how we express what we do. That's what excites me about coming to places like India - giving people permission to explore The Macallan in their own way, whether through local flavour pairings, food collaborations or even cocktails that might surprise you.





It's about maintaining integrity while embracing cultural expression. That balance is what keeps us respectful of our heritage while remaining contemporary for the future.