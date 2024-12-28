If there is one food that defines comfort at its best, it has to be Maggi. It's something we've all grown up eating and have fond memories of. Whether in times of sadness or happiness, this snack has always been by our side, and we still can't get enough of it. Don't you agree? While classic Maggi is timeless, there are now countless other Maggi recipes out there. Peri Peri Maggi, Cheese Maggi, Schezwan Maggi, and Paneer Maggi are just some examples. Adding to the list, we bring you another delightful version that will win you over with the first bite - Lemon Coriander Maggi. The recipe for this Maggi was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday.

What Makes Lemon Coriander Maggi A Must-Try?

This lemon coriander Maggi is an ideal option for anyone looking to try something different. Easy to make and packed with flavour, this Maggi recipe offers a delightful change from the regular version. Whether you enjoy it for lunch, dinner, or as an evening snack, it is sure to impress with its delicious taste.

How To Make Lemon Coriander Maggi At Home | Lemon Coriander Maggi Recipe

Making lemon coriander maggi at home is incredibly simple. All you need are a few basic ingredients and under 10 minutes of your time. Add chopped coriander leaves, garlic cloves, onions, Maggi masala, soy sauce, hot sauce, red chilli sauce, boiled Maggi water, hot oil, and lemon juice to a pan. Give it a good mix and add the boiled Maggi noodles. Add salt to taste if needed. That's it-your lemon coriander Maggi is now ready to be savoured!

3 Tips To Make Perfect Lemon Coriander Maggi:

1. Use Fresh Coriander

Coriander leaves are the key ingredient in this recipe, so make sure the ones you're using are fresh. This ensures there is no compromise on flavour.

2. Be Generous With Lemon Juice

Lemon is what gives this Maggi its distinct flavour. Be generous while adding it, or it may lack the tangy flavour you're looking for.

3. Allow The Maggi To Simmer

Let the Maggi noodles simmer with the other ingredients for a few minutes. This will help infuse the flavours better, giving you the perfect results.

So, the next time you're craving Maggi, try making this delicious lemon coriander Maggi. It's simple, flavourful, and oh-so addictive!