Dabeli is a delicious snack from the land of Gujarat, originating in Kutch. Gujarat boasts a startling array of street food, starting from their popular fafdajalebi to the crunchy sev puris. As we walk through the streets in any city in Gujarat, we can find many street food stalls dotting the scene. Dabeli happens to be just one of the most popular street foods there. Though it is often likened to Mumbai's famous vada pav, once we taste a dabeli we'll find the astonishing taste is a pure marvel in itself. It can be the perfect balance of softness and crunchiness, sweet and spicy.





As it happens to any popular street food in India, vendors in Gujarat may devise their own unique ways to make a dabeli. While some may stick to the authentic recipe, others may try to experiment. The experimenting is not restricted to vendors alone. Even restaurants have started including the dish on their menu and they have given it their own spin. The best part about dabeli is, we can make it at home with ingredients that are easily available!





Photo Credit: Instragram handle of sivakumarvenkatachalam

Here Are 3 Dabeli Recipes That You Have To Try:

For the filling between the buns, we use potatoes as the base. To spice it up and make it the plain way, fry mashed potatoes with garlic chutney, garam masala and red chilli powder. Add roasted peanuts for a crunchy texture and imli chutney to give it an unforgettable tangy twist.

The trick lies in making the dabeli masala. For it, dry roast and blend coriander seeds, fennel seeds, cinnamon, cumin, white sesame, bay leaf, dry red chilli, black pepper, cloves, black cardamom, star anise, coconut. Add red chilli powder, black salt, amchoor powder, groundnut oil and salt to it. The potato filling uses dabeli chutney, coconut, peanuts, sev and pomegranate. The red chutney spices up the dish even more.

While dabeli is traditionally a vegetarian dish, experimenters have added chicken to it too. Chopped onions, roasted peanuts and tender chicken chunks all add a heavenly taste to the dish. With achaari sauce and imli chutney, it becomes a lip-smacking dish.





Have you tried these dabeli recipes? Let us know how you liked them.