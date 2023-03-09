Tea-time feels incomplete without crunchy biscuits or cookies. It's actually a habit now to have biscuits every day with our hot cup of tea. But is it a good thing to have packaged biscuits every single day? This concerned us so we looked for a homemade cookies recipe and found the perfect recipe for almond cookies. Enriched with the nutritious almond, these cookies are a delicious and healthy snack that is easy to make at home. Unlike store-bought cookies, homemade almond cookies are healthier and tastier as they do not contain preservatives or artificial additives. They are also easy to customise, letting you make your favourite flavour combinations.





Making almond cookies at home is simple and only requires a few ingredients. This recipe shared by chef Tejasvi Chandela on her Instagram handle is ideal to experiment making cookies at home. And it's not ordinary cookies that you get everywhere, these almond cookies are made Italian style! So are you ready to make Italian almond cookies for a fancy tea-time session? Let's check the recipe:

Almond Cookies Recipe I How To Make Almond Cookies:

Preheat the oven to 350 degree F (180 degree C). Combine almond powder, castor sugar, orange zest and add a pinch of salt. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites along with honey, and combine with the almond mixture. Make round balls out of the mixture and coat them with egg white and almond flakes. Bake them and dust with icing sugar, when done.





Homemade cookies have several advantages over store-bought cookies. Firstly, they are fresh and hygienic. Secondly, they are healthier as they do not contain any preservatives or artificial additives. Lastly, they are inexpensive as they can be made in larger batches.





Making homemade almond cookies is a simple and rewarding process if you are looking for a healthy and delicious snack.