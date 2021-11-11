There is just something about a spicy and tantalising chicken dish that instantly livens up a dinner menu! Thankfully, the Indian cuisine boast of a wide variety of fiery dishes that will tantalise your taste buds. From Indian curries to Indo-Chinese starters, there are a myriad of spiced and savory dishes that we can make at home. But, what if we take one of these dishes, and add an extra punch of heat to it, making it even more zestful and flavorous? What we are talking about is the Indo-Chinese favorite, Chicken Lollipop. But wait, it's not just the regular version - it's a super spicy and zingy one, fit to warm your body and pallet and add the fiery quotient to your next dinner spread, it's called - Masaledaar Chicken Lollipop.

Spicy and full of flavor, these chicken lollipops are super juicy and filled with different spices that blend together and give a lip-smacking dish for your winter binge. Chicken lollipop pieces are first marinated in a simple mix and then cooked in a rich masala made with not one but three different types of chilies! Not for the faint-hearted, this masaledaar chicken lollipop is sure to be your next winter favorite. Try making it at home; here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Masaledaar Chicken Lollipop l Masaledaar Chicken Lollipop Recipe:

Take all the ingredients like the different chilies, ginger garlic, peppercorns, curry leaves, cinnamon sticks, fennel, cloves, etc. and slightly roast them. Make a fine paste out of this and let it sit. In a bowl marinate the chicken lollipop pieces with Haldi, red chili powder, and salt. Stir fry the chicken pieces until half cooked and then remove to cook the masala separately. Add chicken pieces and tamarind extract for a tangy kick of flavors. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and munch away!





Pair with cooling mint chutney to balance off the heat.





Try this super spicy chicken lollipop recipe and let us know if you liked it in the comments below.