Do you find salads bland and boring? Do you avoid making them at home and skip the salad section on restaurant menus? If so, we are here to change your mind! Salads may seem like they lack flavour, but with the right ingredients, you can transform them into a delicious treat. Imagine enjoying a salad with the perfect balance of taste and texture - creamy, crunchy - all in one. Make way for potato chip salad! The combination of potato chips and salad ingredients works beautifully, creating a salad that is too good to miss. Try it out and it will surely change your mind about salads.

What Makes Potato Chip Salad A Must-Try?

Potato chip salad is a great recipe for those who dislike eating salads. It's creamy, crunchy, and has the perfect mix of veggies and spices. Ready in under a few minutes, it'll be a hit among kids and adults alike. It makes for a delicious salad to serve to your guests at a dinner or lunch party.

How To Ensure Potato Chips Remain Crispy In The Salad?

The trick is to add the potato chips towards the end of the recipe. Avoid adding the chips midway, as this can make them soggy quickly. For the best crunch, it's best to consume this salad immediately.

Potato Chip Salad Recipe | How To Make Potato Chip Salad At Home

The recipe for this potato chip salad was shared by chef Kirti Bhoutika on her Instagram handle. Follow these steps to make it:

1.Prepare The Dressing

In a large bowl, whisk together Greek yoghurt, mayonnaise, mustard sauce, lemon juice, oregano, chilli flakes, salt, and pepper.

2.Add Veggies

Add the chopped onion, cucumber, parsley, spring onion, and olives to the dressing. Mix well.

3. Add Potato Chips

Just before serving, gently fold in the potato chips. Drizzle with chilli oil for an extra kick and serve immediately.

Make this delicious potato chip salad at home and watch it become a family favourite! For more fun salad recipes, click here.