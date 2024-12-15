Salads are a classic, no-fuss meal that fits every season. From refreshing summer fruit mixes to hearty winter bowls, they bring crunch and freshness to the table. Over the years, salads have become a go-to for people trying to lose weight, thanks to their low-calorie, high-nutrient profile. But here's the thing: Many people think eating raw veggie salads at night is an easy way to feel light before heading to bed. The truth? Experts recommend you rethink this habit. Wondering why? Let's dive into what happens when you munch on raw vegetable salads right before bed.





Also Read:Salad Lovers, Take Note: Try These 7 Healthy Salad Recipes For Every Season

Photo: iStock



Cooked Vs. Raw Veggies: What's The Big Difference?

Raw veggies and cooked ones have only a few key differences - but you should consider your body type when choosing. According to Amita Gadre, it all comes down to nutrients and how your body handles digestion.

1. Nutrients

Raw vegetables pack a punch when it comes to nutrients. However, when you cook them, a little bit of vitamin C and B complex gets lost. But keep in mind that you can lose some of these vitamins when grating and chopping raw veggies too.

2. Bloating

Bloating, heaviness, and gas after eating raw veggies are common issues. According to Gadre, it's because of the fibre content, which can make it harder to consume large portions.

Photo: Getty

Why Experts Say You Should Skip Raw Salads At Night

Now that you know the difference between raw and cooked veggies, let's talk about why eating raw vegetable salads at night might not be the best idea. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, there are a few reasons why you should skip raw salads when the sun goes down:

1. Low Digestive Fire

Eating raw veggies requires your body to work 300% harder to break them down. That's why Jangda recommends blanching, steaming, or sauteeing them for better digestion. Cooking also helps your body absorb nutrients more effectively. Plus, eating raw salads at night can weaken your digestive system, which means your body struggles to process it properly.

2. Toxins (AMA) In Your Body

At night, your body's digestive "fire" is naturally weaker, about 50% less efficient than during the day. Eating raw vegetables when your digestive power is low can cause fibre to build up in your system, leading to frequent bathroom trips - and disrupted sleep. Plus, undigested food can create AMA (toxins) in your body, blocking nutrient absorption.

3. Gas and Bloating

Here's something you probably didn't know: Plants actually release gases as a defence mechanism to protect themselves from being eaten. When you eat raw plants, those gases get released inside your stomach, leading to bloating, gas, and flatulence.





Also Read: You've Been Making Salads Wrong! These 3 Mistakes Are Ruining Your Healthy Lunch





So, if you often struggle with digestion, the experts suggest lightly cooking or steaming your veggies to make them easier to digest and avoid these issues.