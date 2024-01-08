Bhori is a traditional breakfast dish enjoyed by Sindhis. It is prepared by crumbling freshly cooked rotis and mixing them with butter and sugar. Children love this breakfast dish as it is loaded with their favorite butter. It is also easy to chew and has an interesting texture. Butter makes the roti soft and chewy, while the tiny sugar crystals add a little crunch to the dish and burst with sweetness on every bite. Bhori is a great way to add rotis to your child's diet, who may otherwise throw tantrums about eating roti with dal or sabzi. Many Sindhis fondly associate Bhori with their dreamy childhood memories.





The evergreen dish can be prepared quickly and requires just a few basic ingredients. It is best to eat Bhori while it is warm and fresh.





Best Food Combinations With Sindhi Bhori

You can enjoy it directly or pair it with a roasted papad and a cup of hot tea for the perfect Sindhi breakfast experience. This is a filling breakfast option, so you can enjoy it as an early breakfast or brunch, and you will be good to go for hours. If you want to try other interesting Sindhi breakfast foods, here is the recipe for Sindhi Koki.

Sindhi Bhori And Rajasthani Churma

The name 'Bhori' comes from the Sindhi word 'Bhor,' which means 'to mash with hands.' The name 'Kutti' comes from the verb 'Kootna,' which means 'to mash.' Another name for Sindhi Bhori is Makhan Maani, referring to the combination of butter and roti.





This dish has more names like Roti Churma, much like the Rajasthani traditional sweet dish Churma, which is prepared similarly -- by grinding or crushing baked or deep-fried Bati and then mixing it with melted ghee, sugar and dry fruits.





How To Make Sindhi Bhori | Sindhi Bhori Recipe

The process of making this dish is super easy. All you need to do is first cook whole wheat rotis, mash and crumble these rotis while they are fresh and hot, and then mix them well with butter and white refined sugar. While you can also reheat and use leftover rotis to make this recipe, the taste and texture may not be as good as using freshly cooked rotis. You can also adjust the quantity of butter and sugar based on your taste and preference. Click here to read the full step-by-step recipe.





If you do not want to use butter, you can also replace it with desi ghee. To bring out the flavor of the ghee, add a pinch of salt to your roti dough before cooking. Salt enhances the sweetness of the dish. You need not add salt if you are using regular butter, as it already contains salt.





Try this breakfast recipe and if you are a fan of butter, it might become your favourite breakfast ever!