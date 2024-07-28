In an era dominated by electric appliances that promise convenience at the touch of a button, there's an undeniable charm to the old-school methods of food preparation. The rhythmic grind of a stone mortar and pestle, the aroma of spices releasing their essence with each crush-it's a sensory experience that elevates the culinary journey. One dish that truly benefits from this traditional approach is the Chatpati Imli Pyaaz Chutney. This tangy, flavorful chutney is a must-try. The recipe was shared on the Instagram page 'somewhatchef'. The secret lies not just in the ingredients but in the method of preparation.



The Chatpati Imli Pyaaz Chutney, crafted with the soulful touch of a sil-batta, is not just a burst of flavours but also a pocket of health benefits.





Benefits of Imli Chutney:

Digestive Aid: Tamarind, the star ingredient, is renowned for its digestive properties. It aids in improving digestion, relieving constipation, and promoting healthy gut bacteria.

Rich in Antioxidants: Imly chutney is packed with antioxidants from tamarind, coriander, and mint, which help combat free radicals, protecting your cells from damage.

Boosts Immunity: The vitamin C content in coriander and green chillies strengthens your immune system, helping you fight off infections.

Controls Blood Pressure: The potassium in tamarind helps regulate blood pressure levels, contributing to overall heart health.

Weight Management: Tamarind is known to have appetite-suppressant properties, making it a potential aid in weight management.



Why Sil-Batta is Best

The vigorous motion of grinding ingredients together in a stone mortar (sil) using a pestle (batta) generates heat. This heat, in conjunction with the natural oils of the spices, creates a magical transformation. The flavours meld together seamlessly, producing a depth of taste that is unparalleled.

How To Make Imly Pyaaz Chutney I Chatpati Imly Pyaaz Chutney Recipe:



Soak the tamarind: Begin by soaking the tamarind piece in water for about 15 minutes. This softens the tamarind and makes it easier to extract the pulp. Grind the base: Transfer the soaked tamarind to a stone mortar and pestle. Add the onions, green chillies, coriander, and mint leaves in batches. Grind until you achieve a coarse paste. Extract tamarind pulp: Strain the soaked tamarind water to separate the pulp from the seeds. Add the tamarind pulp to the ground mixture. Seasoning: Add the hing, cumin powder, and black salt to the chutney. Grind for a few more seconds to combine the flavours.

Tips To Make Perfect Chutney:

For a spicier chutney, increase the number of green chillies.

Adjust the amount of water according to your desired consistency.

Experiment with different herbs like cilantro or curry leaves for added flavour.

This homemade chutney is a versatile condiment that complements a wide range of dishes. It's perfect with parathas, dosas, idlis, or simply as a dip for chips.

