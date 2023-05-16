We love sauces, chutneys, seasonings and dips because they bring extra flavours to food. Eating the same foods regularly can quickly get boring. A simple solution to this problem is to make sauces at home and keep them handy. This way, you can choose which ingredients you want and also avoid any unnecessary additives. One of the most popular flavour combos you can opt for is chilli garlic. For many of us, any snack or dish that has the label "chilli garlic" makes it automatically appealing. You can easily make chilli garlic dishes at home, and you can speed up the process further by keeping the base ready beforehand. Check out the recipe below.

Also Read: Taste The Goodness: 5 Chutneys That Add Zing To Your Weight Loss Journey

How To Make Chilli Garlic Paste At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Chilli Garlic Sauce

Chilli Garlic paste is packed with spice and flavour. Photo Credit: Unsplash

Soak whole dried Kashmiri red chillies in hot water for around 30 minutes. Drain them and add them to a grinder/ mixer. Add peeled garlic cloves, sugar and salt. You can use vinegar or water to blend the ingredients to make a smooth paste/ sauce. Take the mixture out into a bowl and mix in the oil. Your chilli garlic paste is ready. Take care to store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for future use.

Click here for the complete recipe for Chilli Garlic Paste.





Now that you know how to easily make this sauce at home, here's how you can enjoy it:

How To Use Homemade Chilli Garlic Paste?

1. Pair it with snacks

Use your chilli garlic paste as a dipping sauce. Whether you like momos, fries, wedges or nachos - most snacks would pair well with this paste. You could even eat it with pakoras, tikkis and other Indian snacks. To take it to the next level, you can use it to coat foods before frying them - like in this Chilli Garlic Chicken Wings recipe.

Also Read: 5 Delicious And Healthy Green Dips To Pair With Your Snacks

2. Add it to your sandwiches and rolls

Just spread a little bit of chilli garlic sauce inside your wraps and rolls for a spicy hit. Photo Credit: Unsplash

You can also spread the chilli garlic paste inside bread slices, rotis, parathas and cheelas. Even a small quantity is sure to give your food a fiery upgrade. It will make you forego the same old ketchup and mayo options.

3. Use it while stir-frying

Whip-up quick stir-fry dishes with the homemade chilli garlic paste as the base. You can use veggies, paneer, chicken, tofu or a mix of everything! Our personal favourite is some spicy chilli garlic paneer. Click here for the recipe.

4. Combine it with rice or noodles

Toss noodles with chilli garlic paste to make an irresistible dish

Whether you've made some plain fried rice/ hakka noodles at home or ordered some from outside, just add a little of the chilli garlic paste on top and mix it well. There! You now have a better and spicier version ready to eat. So simple, right? You can also incorporate the sauce while cooking, like in this recipe for Veg Chilli Garlic Noodles.

5. Use it to make fusion foods

There is no dearth of applications when it comes to the chilli-garlic combo. We have already discussed some conventional dishes above. But have you heard of chilli garlic idli? Find the complete recipe for it here. Another must-try is chilli garlic roomali roti. Sounds yum, doesn't it? Here's the full recipe.





Make the paste soon and keep it ready. You never know when your spice cravings will hit!

Also Read: Make More Than 10 Chilli Garlic Parathas In 5 Minutes, Without Kneading A Dough!