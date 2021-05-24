We are no stranger to Asian food, specifically Chinese food. As a matter of fact, much before the advent of globalisation that acquainted us to cuisines of countries situated miles away, if we knew anything beyond our desi fare, it was the Indo-Chinese cuisine. In other words, Chinese dishes reinterpreted or reimagined - our way. We have given Hakka noodles or our own spin; spring rolls were not spared either. Not just that, chilli chicken also got a desi, veg twin in chilli paneer. If you are also a fan of Asian food with a creative tadka, then you will love this scrumptious recipe of crispy noodles salad.





This salad brings together the best of both worlds. It is light like a salad, and like every 'noodle' dish ever, it is very appetising too. This salad that comes with the goodness of cooked noodles, sharply cut veggies and chillies is a delight to bite into at any time of the day.





How To Make Crispy Noodles Salad | Crispy Noodles Salad Recipe:

The noodles in this salad are first boiled and then shallow-fried until they are crisp and golden. Once done, keep it aside. Finely shred portions of cabbage, carrot, tomato, onion and green capsicum. Add them to the noodles. Squeeze few lemon drops on the shredded raw veggies, and for a slight hint of hotness, add chopped green chillies (optional). Add a pinch of sugar and salt, and give everything a nice mix. Serve hot and fresh. If you do not want to fry the noodles, you can use simple boiled noodles as well, but we recommend frying the noodles a bit for the lovely crunch. The salad may not be your typical, low-cal, low-carb affair - but it comes with its unique set of qualities and flavour. This may just prove to be an ideal way to make your kids warm up to veggies that they usually push to sides.

The salad is also an excellent dish to serve in a brunch or a small gathering. Since it should be served hot and fresh, we'd recommend that you serve it at the beginning of your multi-course spread.





Here is the detailed recipe of the crispy noodles salad.





Try it at home very soon and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.