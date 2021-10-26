The season of festivals is upon us and so is the time for all the fun and celebrations. Buying new clothes, preparing several delicacies, revamping the house including kitchen and more- we are all set to celebrate Diwali in full swing. If you are planning to upgrade home and kitchen appliances this Diwali season, it is the best time to do so. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is providing blockbuster discounts and great deals on kitchen appliances such as microwave, food processors, refrigerators and more. If you look around and explore, there are so many types of refrigerators available. For instance, single door refrigerator, mini refrigerator, side-by-side refrigerators and more. While speaking about side-by-side refrigerators, these refrigerators promote effective organization and management while bringing comfort and style to your home. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the list of 5 side-by-side refrigerators to conveniently store items from top to bottom.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Side-By-Side Refrigerators To Choose From:

This refrigerator has the capacity of 566 liters. Besides, it features total no frost technology that circulates cold air evenly throughout your fridge to prevent build-up of ice crystals. In addition to this, it's super freeze function can immediately lower frozen temperature and freeze your food much faster than usual, making it perfect to keep the food fresh for longer.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 51990

Colour: Silver

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

We have found another premium refrigerator with auto-defrost function for you. This refrigerator is durable, energy efficient, makes less noise and very spacious, making it ideal for families with 5 or more members. Originally priced at Rs. 98990, you can now get this at 24% off from Amazon Festival Sale 2021 for just Rs. 74990. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up! Steal the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 74990

Colour: Graphite steel

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Here is another refrigerator option suitable for families up to 5-6 members. This fridge by the brand Lloyd has a capacity of 587L with 3 shelves made with toughened glass. The actual price of this refrigerator is Rs. 89990 but you are now getting it at 33% off for just Rs. 59990.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 59990

Colour: Graphite steel

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Finish Type: Glossy

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

4. Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

This refrigerator has the capacity of 700 liters and has space max technology for more space, making it ideal for a joint family. In addition to this, it has cooling all around which keeps food fresh everywhere. If you want to revamp your kitchen with a modern look, this sleek and elegant refrigerator can be a perfect addition. Get this now at Rs. 74980 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 74980

Colour: Gentle Silver Matt

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Finish Type: Matte

This Side-by-side refrigerator by the brand AmazonBasics comes with a water Dispenser and auto defrost technology that prevents excess ice buildup automatically. Please note that Left side of the refrigerator is a freezer and the right side is a regular fridge. Grab this stylish refrigerator at just Rs. 48999 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 48999

Colour: Black

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)













Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.