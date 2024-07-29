Let's admit it, chai is incomplete without snacks. From pakoras to samosas to cutlets, we can pair a piping hot cup of evening tea with several things. However, it is the plain, OG Aloo Lachha namkeen that stands out in this list. You will always find this namkeen in your pantry and never regret eating it. Why? Because it is so flavorful and versatile! However, most of the store-bought namkeens are fried and packed with preservatives, which kicks it out of the 'recommended snacks' option if you are trying to watch your weight. But what if we tell you that you can make this delightful namkeen recipe at home with a twist? Yes, that's right! Here we bring the recipe of Chivda Aloo Lachha namkeen, which is delicious, crunchy, versatile, and all things super! Plus, it is made in an oven (so, healthy!) Want to know how to make it? Read on to know more!





What Makes Chivda Aloo Lachha Namkeen So Special?

If you are a fan of spiced potatoes and flattened rice, then chivda aloo lachha namkeen is perfect for you. This recipe stands out for its delicious blend of flavours and textures. Crispy potatoes - which have been baked in an oven - along with crunchy nuts and super light chivda make them an irresistibly tasty snack. Making it at home ensures you control the ingredients and quantity, making it free from unnecessary preservatives. Imagine the expressions of your houseguests when they taste this homemade treat, thinking it is market-bought. Plus, you can enjoy this versatile snack anytime you crave something savoury, saving you loads of money and guilt!

How Long Can You Store Chivda Aloo Lachha Namkeen For?

Storing this namkeen is super easy. Once it has completely cooled, transfer it to an airtight container. This will keep the namkeen fresh and crisp for up to two weeks. Make sure to store it in a cool and dry place to prevent the ingredients from absorbing moisture in any way. Plus, this recipe does not require much time so you can make it in small batches every time you crave something savoury, and enjoy its freshness and taste!

How To Make Chivda Aloo Lachha Namkeen At Home | Chivda Aloo Lachha Recipe

Making chivda aloo laccha namkeen at home is super easy. Start by prepping the potatoes - washing, cutting - and then coat them with spices. Bake in an oven. Do the same process with chivda on a separate baking tray. Make sure the ingredients turn out to be crispy and golden. Combine them with the right spices for a flavorful mix. Let it cool down and enjoy!





Want a step-by-step recipe to make Chivda Aloo Lachha Namkeen at home? Click here to know more.





Try this delicious namkeen recipe today to take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride... without compromising on your health!