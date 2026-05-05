Sharbats have long been a staple in Indian summers, loved for their cooling properties and refreshing taste. From rose and khus to aam panna and bel, these traditional drinks come in a wide variety of flavours. But have you ever tried saunf ka sharbat? Light, aromatic, and surprisingly soothing, this lesser-known drink is perfect for hot days. It not only helps keep you cool but also supports digestion. This simple yet flavourful recipe was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram, and it's quickly becoming a must-try summer cooler. Once you make it at home, you might just add it to your regular rotation.

What Is Saunf Ka Sharbat And How Is It Made?

Saunf ka sharbat is a refreshing summer drink made using fennel seeds, spices, sweetener, and chilled water. The ingredients are blended into a fine powder and mixed with cold water when serving. It is often topped with soaked sabja seeds for added texture and cooling benefits.





Also Read: This Traditional Bael Sharbat Recipe Is A Simple Way To Stay Cool In Summer

What Are The Health Benefits Of Saunf Sharbat?

Saunf sharbat is known for its cooling and digestive properties. Fennel seeds may help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and freshen breath. It also provides hydration, making it a great drink to beat the summer heat.

How To Make Saunf Ka Sharbat | Saunf Ka Sharbat Recipe

Soak the sabja seeds in enough water for 10-15 minutes, until they swell. Blend saunf, black salt, peppercorns, elaichi, and monk fruit into a fine powder. Sieve the mixture and store the smooth premix in an airtight jar. To serve, add 2 teaspoons of the premix to a glass of cold water. Mix well, add the soaked sabja seeds, and serve chilled.

Check out the full video below:



How Long Can You Store Saunf Sharbat Premix?

The saunf sharbat premix can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2-3 weeks. Keep it in a cool, dry place away from moisture. This makes it convenient to prepare a quick, refreshing drink anytime. For longer freshness, always use a dry spoon when scooping the premix. You can also refrigerate it during hot weather to extend its shelf life and maintain its flavour.

What Other Sweeteners Can You Use Instead Of Monk Fruit?

You can use alternatives like honey, jaggery (gud), stevia, or regular sugar depending on your preference. Jaggery adds a deeper, earthy flavour, while honey gives a mild natural sweetness. If you want a low-calorie option, stevia works well. Adjust the quantity to suit your taste.





Also Read: Aam Panna to Kokum, 10 Indian Sharbats Made For Peak Summer

Tips To Make Perfect Saunf Ka Sharbat At Home

Adjust The Sweetness: Adjust the sweetener based on how light or refreshing you want the drink to taste. Start small and tweak as needed. Add A Tangy Twist: Add a few drops of lemon juice for a subtle tang that enhances the overall flavour. Serve It Right: For the best experience, always serve the drink well chilled - it makes it far more refreshing, especially in summer.

A cooling, flavourful drink like this is the perfect way to refresh and recharge on a hot summer day.