There are moments when hunger strikes and you're craving something bold and flavourful - but not deep‑fried, heavy, or complicated. Something that tastes like a street‑side chaat, yet feels light enough to eat without guilt. That is where quick, mix‑and‑match snacks shine. With just a few everyday ingredients, you can create something crunchy, tangy, and satisfying in minutes. By swapping the usual puffed rice with sprouts, you get the familiar bhel experience with an added nutrition boost. Sprouts bhel hits that sweet spot between comfort food and smart snacking.
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What Makes Sprouts Bhel A Great Snack?
Sprouts bhel works because it combines nutrition with familiar chaat flavours.
- Sprouts add protein and keep you full longer
- Fresh veggies bring crunch and colour
- Chutneys add that signature sweet-spicy-tangy taste
- It comes together in minutes with no cooking required
It's light, flavourful and easy to customise.
How To Make Sprouts Bhel At Home
Ingredients Required
- 1 cup mixed sprouts (moong or chana, lightly steamed or raw)
- 1 small onion (finely chopped)
- 1 tomato (finely chopped)
- 1 small boiled potato (optional, diced)
- Green chilli (finely chopped)
- Fresh coriander
For flavour:
- 1–2 tbsp green chutney
- 1 tbsp tamarind chutney
- ½ tsp chaat masala
- Roasted cumin powder
- Salt to taste
- Lemon juice
- Sev or roasted peanuts for crunch
- Pomegranate seeds for freshness
Step-By-Step Process To Make Sprouts Bhel
1. Prepare the base: In a large bowl, add the boiled sprouts, chopped onion, tomato, potato, and green chilli.
2. Add chutneys: Mix in green chutney and tamarind chutney according to your taste preference.
3. Season it well: Sprinkle chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, salt, and add a squeeze of lemon juice.
4. Toss gently: Mix everything carefully so the ingredients combine without getting mushy.
5. Finish and serve: Garnish with fresh coriander and optional toppings like sev or peanuts. Serve immediately to keep it crunchy and fresh.
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Tips To Get The Perfect Balance
- Use lightly steamed sprouts if you prefer a softer texture
- Add chutneys gradually to avoid making it soggy
- Adjust spice and tang according to taste
- Always serve immediately after mixing
Common Mistakes To Avoid
1. Over‑mixing: Mixing the ingredients too vigorously can release moisture and make the bhel soft and mushy.
2. Using too many chutneys: Adding excess chutneys can overpower the natural flavours of the sprouts and vegetables.
3. Using stale sprouts: Old or overcooked sprouts affect both taste and texture, making the bhel feel dull and heavy.
4. Letting it sit too long: Sprouts bhel is best eaten fresh; resting too long causes it to lose its crunch and freshness.
Sprouts bhel proves that quick snacks don't have to be boring. With minimal effort and maximum flavour, it's one of those dishes you can whip up anytime and still feel good about eating. So, what are you waiting for? Try this delicious chaat recipe today!