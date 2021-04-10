South Indian Idli and Gujarati Dhokla are two different delicacies that are thoroughly enjoyed as snacks all over the country. Coming from two different regions, it is pure coincidence that their cooking process is almost the same. Not just that, the taste and texture also bears some resemblance to each other. Never noticed before? Well, it's true. That's why, this fusion recipe of Idli Dhokla works perfectly. This snack strikes a perfect balance between Idli and Dhokla. It is inspired by the beautiful round look of Idli, and imbues the flavours of a typical Besan Dhokla.



This unique recipe of Idli Dhokla was posted on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' and we think it's a must-try.



Here is the detailed breakdown of the cooking process of Idli Dhokla:



Step 1 - In a bowl, put 1 and 1/2 cup besan, 2-3 tbsp sooji, turmeric powder, salt to taste, 1 tbsp sugar, ginger, green chilli, some oil and curd. Add water gradually and make smooth water while stirring.



Step 2 - Cover and let the batter rest for about 10 minutes. Then stir again. Add fruit salt or baking soda. Add some more water and mix.



Step 3 - Pout the batter in greased Idli moulds. Steam and let the dhokla cook for about 10-15 minutes.



Step 4 - Make tempering for the dhokla. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, white sesame seeds (til), curry leaves, green leaves, some water, salt, a dash of sugar and some lemon juice. Let it boil for 2-3 minutes.



Step 5 - Pour the tempering over idli dhokla and serve!



Watch the complete recipe video of Idli Dhokla:



