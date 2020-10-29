Chana Dal Idli Is A Unique Snack Recipe With Loads Of Proteins For Weight Loss Diet

Highlights Idli is a popular South Indian meal for breakfast and evening snacks.

Try this protein-rich chana dal idli for a change.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

We don't know anyone who doesn't like a plate of healthy, light, yet extremely satiating idlis. The classic South Indian snack is available everywhere and is even made at home throughout the country. Traditionally, idli is made with sooji four or fermented batter of urad dal and rice blended together. Giving it a slight spin to break the monotony, here is a recipe of idli made with chana dal instead of urad dal. Both the dals are highly rich in proteins and lend their deep flavour to the idli.



For weight loss diet, this chana dal idli can be a great meal because of high protein and low-calorie content. With its flavour enhanced by ginger and the tempering of whole spices, it makes for a delicious snack or a complete meal if paired with sambhar.





Step-By-Step Recipe Of Chana Dal Idli:

Ingredients:



(Serving: 8-10 idlis)



Half cup Chana Dal

Half cup Rice

1 tsp Garlic Powder (optional)

1 tsp Ginger, grated

Salt to taste

Black Pepper Powder to taste

1 tsp Fruit Salt



For tempering:



2 Whole Red Chillies

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

3-4 Curry Leaves

1 tsp Chana Dal



Method:



Step 1 - Soak chana dal and rice in water in separate bowls for 4-5 hours. Grind them together with some water to make a smooth batter. Leave it to ferment overnight in a covered bowl.



Step 2 - Add salt, grated ginger, garlic powder (optional), black pepper powder and fruit salt. Mix well and keep it aside.



Step 3 - Meanwhile, brush some oil on the idli pan. Pour the batter in the idli plates and steam for 10-15 minutes till the idlis are cooked and come out clean. You can steam the idlis in a special idli maker or place the idli pan in a pressure cooker filled with some water in the bottom. Remember to remove the whistle.





Step 4 - Now make the tempering for the idli. Heat ghee in a small pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, whole red chillies and 1 tsp of chana dal. Fry till the ingredients start to splutter and darken in colour.



Step 5 - Pour the tempering over the idlis and serve.



You can enjoy these nutty, protein-rich idlis with sambhar or coconut chutney, or both. Kids usually like these idlis with a side of tomato ketchup.









