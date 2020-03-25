Boost Your Immunity With These 2 Quick And Easy Drinks

Highlights For a strong immunity one should have a healthy diet

With the outbreak of coronavirus all across the globe and the change in season, the importance of immunity has been stressed upon once again. Whether it's an outbreak of disease or a seasonal infection, a good immunity may perhaps sail us through it all. People with poor immune system tend to be more prone to face the wrath of infections. While following a healthy diet is the first and foremost way to strengthen one's immunity, there are certain foods that can speed up the process with their immune-boosting properties.





Our kitchen pantry is packed with wonder ingredients that can naturally boost our immunity. Oranges, for instance, is full with antioxidants that may do wonders for your weakened immunity. It is not only brimming with vitamin C that naturally boosts your immunity but the ascorbic acid and beta-carotene present in oranges play a vital role in fighting free radical activity that can take a toll on our immunity. Cucumber is another ingredient which is a powerhouse of minerals, vitamins and electrolytes. Kale is an important food in scavenging free radicals that cause a metabolic problem called oxidative stress. It is also rich in Vitamin C which helps the body get rid of free radicals that damage cells and tissues leading to inflammatory responses.

One can make countless dishes and drinks with these amazing foods and if you're thinking it might be tough, we've got you covered. Here are two refreshing juice recipes that you can make at home and include in your everyday diet.





Orange Boost is a quick, easy and simple recipe brimming with the goodness of carrot, orange, dates, ginger, turmeric and cinnamon along with the crunch of chia seeds, blended together. Turmeric or haldi is also known to help heal from within, and also ease pain and discomfort that is often known to come with seasonal infections. Orange boost is an excellent amalgamation of immunity boosting ingredients that makes for a perfect mix to battle these infections. Find the recipe of orange boost here.





Cucumber, Kale and Spinach juice is another fantastic recipe that might help in boosting your immune system. Bursting with vitamins A, K, C, magnesium, calcium, copper, potassium and infused with a dash of ginger and lime, this juice has an exceptional flavour that can surprises you. Find the recipe of cucumber, kale and spinach juice here.





Try these wonderful recipes at home during this time of seasonal change to ward off infections and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







