When one mentions Italian cuisine, of course, our first thought is of a pizza. But right after that, we instantly remember the beloved pasta! The amazing sauce, which is sometimes spicy, mild, cheesy or even the Indianised version of the tandoori sauce, perfectly mixed with al dente pasta and veggies, is heavenly. It has undoubtedly become one of those dishes that we order in restaurants and cafes and even make at home! However, if you are bored with having that same red, white or mixed sauce pasta, it is time to give it a new taste! How about trying a delicious lemon garlic chicken pasta?! Now we know that the dish sounds a bit offbeat since we usually don't get to have such a flavour. But trust us, the zingyness of lemon, infused with the sharp flavour of garlic tossed with pasta, will make you drool! And the best part about this recipe? It comes with yummy chicken, making it even more delightful to have!





Chicken Pasta is a dish everyone enjoys.

In this lemon garlic pasta, you don't require to make any kind of sauce. The main flavour comes from lemon and garlic, as the name of the dish suggests. It has a light and aromatic flavour, which is perfect for trying in summer. This recipe only needs 20 minutes with a handful of everyday ingredients! Check out the recipe below:

Lemon Garlic Pasta Recipe: Here's How To Make Lemon Garlic Pasta

In a saucepan, cook pasta in boiling salted water for 10-12 minutes or until al dente. Drain and return the pasta to the saucepan. In a medium bowl, combine toasted pine nuts, greens, lemon, garlic, canola oil, salt and pepper. Mix it. Now, take a pan and cook the chicken pieces in it with salt and pepper. Mix the pasta in a bowl, and top it with parmesan cheese and chicken. Serve and enjoy!

Make this wholesome pasta recipe today, and let us know how you liked its taste.