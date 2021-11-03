Like swarms of bees out on a mission, there's always a reason to be out and about scouring flea markets, enjoying the sea view, or just chilling with friends in the streets of Mumbai. However, if there's one thing that plays a major role in maintaining the charm of these streets, it has to be tiny street side food stalls selling scrumptious food. From ever popular pav bhaji and Vada pav to classic Frankie and sandwiches, these are some of the recipes that are undoubtedly a crown jewel of Mumbai's street food fare. Much agreeable, Isn't it? While there are way too many delicious street food contenders to be in the list of popular Mumbai-style food, we bring you one amazing Indo-Chinese recipe popularly known as Chinese pakoda. Now, you must be wondering why it is called Chinese pakoda? Well, the answer would be not so complex. These pakoras are made with grated cabbage along with flour, some seasonings and a host of Chinese sauces. Basically, a mix and match of both Indian and Chinese ingredients.





So, if you are looking for an easy-peasy recipe to accompany your sham ki chai, this recipe is all you need. Without any further ado, let's get started with the recipe.

Here's How You Can Make Chinese Pakoda At Home | Chinese Pakoda Recipe

Crispy and delicious, this pakoda recipe requires just a handful of ingredients and can be made in just a matter of minutes without putting in much effort. To make this, all you need to do is prepare a batter by using flour, add some veggies, salt, black pepper and some sauces and deep fry them until crisp and golden to the perfection. Serve it with schezwan or sriracha sauce for a fiery taste.





Remember, cabbage is one of the most common vegetables used while preparing this recipe, you can experiment and add ingredients according to your will (Think: carrots, capsicum et al.)





