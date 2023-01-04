Snacking occupies an important part of our daily diet. Whether you are hungry in between meals or you crave something in the middle of the night, a crispy, delicious snack comes to the rescue. The craving increases by leaps and bounds during the winter season. Let's agree, there's something about the season that makes us feel hungry every now and then. And to satiate those cravings, the season also brings along a range of yummy delicacies to try. From gajar ka halwa to til papdi, gajjak, peanut chikki and more - there are a variety of delicious winter items that leave us spoilt for choices. One such scrumptious winter snack is peanut til barfi. Two winter-special ingredients - peanut and til - come together to make this delicacy to add to our diet. The best part is, you can prepare this dish in just 10 minutes.





Also read: 15 Best Barfi Recipes | Easy Barfi Recipes To Prepare At Home





Why Does Peanut Til Barfi Make For A Popular Winter Delicacy? | Health Benefits of Peanuts and Sesame (Til)

During the winters, we depend much on foods that warm us up from within - til (sesame seeds) and peanuts being two popular options for all. For the unversed, til is enriched with fibre, iron, copper, vitamin E, vitamin B, calcium, good fats etc. These essential ingredients keep us warm naturally and provide overall nourishment.





On the other hand, peanuts make a popular snack during the winter season due to the good amount of fibre in them. It also contains protein and omega-3 fatty acids that help provide energy to keep going during the season.

How To Make Peanut Til Barfi

Here, we bring you a delicious sweet dish recipe that includes both peanuts and sesame seeds. This peanut til barfi recipe is shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look.





Ingredients needed to make peanut til barfi:





For the delicacy, we need sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, desiccated coconut, ghee, milk powder, cardamom powder, sugar and water.





Method to make peanut til barfi:





To make the dish, first, we need to dry roast til and grind it into a coarse powder. Likewise, grind the roasted peanuts too. Now, transfer both the ingredients, along with the desiccated coconut, to a bowl and mix well.





Heat ghee in a pan and add the barfi mix and roast everything well. After the mixture absorbs the ghee, turn off the flame and add half a cup of milk powder to it. Add some cardamom powder and mix well.





In another pan, prepare a sugar syrup and add barfi mixture to it. Prepare a soft dough and transfer it to a greased plate. Let it be for an hour and then cut the barfi into small pieces.





And you have the delicious til peanut barfi ready to be relished.





Watch the detailed recipe video of peanut til barfi below.























For more such winter-special recipes, click here.