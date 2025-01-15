Evenings are the perfect time to indulge in delicious snacks with a comforting cup of chai… at least for me! From delicious pakoras to mouthwatering sandwiches, the options to pair with our ‘sham ki chai' are endless. And even you would agree that some snacks taste best when paired with chai. Now that it's too cold outside, the cosy feeling inside the home makes us crave those snacks more. But if you are looking for a unique snack recipe to pair with your chai today, then we have something for you – the Lehsuni Sooji roll. True to its name, the star ingredients of this dish are garlic and semolina, which when combined, let out a burst of flavour in your mouth. Want to know how to make it? Then roll up your sleeves and read on!





What Makes Lehsuni Sooji Roll A Must-Try?

Lehsuni sooji roll is a delicious (tried and tested) snack that you should add to your evening routine if you like things simple. It is made with pantry staples and comes together quickly, making it perfect for instant cravings. Its garlicky flavour and smooth texture make it a hit amongst kids and adults alike. Plus, it's a pretty vibrant snack for family evenings or hosting guests. So, pair it with your chai or serve it as an appetiser, this lehsuni sooji roll is here to win hearts!

Can You Alter The Stuffing Of Lehsuni Sooji Roll?

Absolutely! The best part about this snack is that it is extremely versatile. You can tweak the garlic stuffing to make it spicier, and milder, or even grate some cheese for a creamy twist. If you want a healthier twist, add some chopped vegetables or carrots to the batter. Serve it with a dipping sauce or chutney!

How To Make Lehsuni Sooji Roll | Recipe To Make Lehsuni Sooji Roll

Making this delicious lehsuni sooji roll is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by content creator @bristihomekitchen. To make this:

1. Prepare Sooji Batter

In a blender jar, add sooji and wheat flour. Blender for a minute to make a fine powder of it. Now add curd and water and blend again. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add more water to it. Mix well, cover the bowl and let it rest for 5 minutes.

2. Make Garlic Stuffing

In a pan, add peanuts and roast them. Now add oil, garlic cloves, and dry red chillies. Saute until they become aromatic. Add other ingredients – grated dry coconut, white sesame seeds, and salt – and mix well. Grind the ingredients to form a coarse powder.

3. Steam Sooji Rolls

In a steamer, add water and place a stand inside. Cover and let the water heat up. To the sooji batter, add salt, cumin seeds, red chilli flakes, and chopped green coriander. Mix well. Grease a plate with oil, pour sooji batter and spread it all over thinly. Place the plate in the kadhai for steaming for 3 minutes.

4. Assemble Rolls

After 3-4 minutes, remove the steamed layer from the plate. Spread the garlic stuffing over the steamed layer, cut the roll into small pieces and enjoy!

Will you try making this Lehsuni Sooji roll at home? Let us know in the comments below.