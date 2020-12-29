Garlic Chicken To Cheesy Garlic Bread: 8 'Garlicky' Recipes For Your New Year Party 2020

Garlic has a unique pungent quality

It is the season of parties and get-togethers and while most of us have vowed to stay at home this year around but that doesn't mean it should lack the chutzpah that you associate with New Year Eve's party. The year-end parties are an ideal way to bid goodbye to the year that has been, with a bang, even if it has been a bummer for the most part (read: 2020). From popcorns to pakodas and pizza to chicken wings, fries and kathi rolls, there are options galore to experiment with; so why stick to usual suspects? Also, if you want to give those snacks an extra zing, adding a bit of garlic may just do the trick. Yes, you heard us! Garlic has that perfect sharpness and pungent taste that could help perk up the taste of any snack and make it the party favourite. Perhaps that's the reason why most of your favourite fast-foods also come with an 'extra garlic' option. So, without further ado, here are some garlic-based recipes that could amp up your New Year party spread.





(Also Read: 10 Perfect New Year's Evening Foods That Don't Require A Fork And Knife)





Here Are 8 'Garlicky' Recipes For Your New Year Party 2020:





1. Ginger-Garlic Chicken

Let's start off by a super simple recipe, this flavourful and juicy recipe is something you can rustle up with a handful of common and easily available ingredients like garlic, cornflour, onion, soya sauce, vinegar and tomato puree. You can also use boneless chicken for the recipe. Click here for the recipe.

Garlic Recipes: This flavourful and juicy recipe is a party starter





2. Garlic Lamb Chops

This easy-peasy recipe has all it takes to take your party a notch up. These lamb chops are not very spicy, hence ideal for all palates. The combination of vinegar, black pepper and garlic truly make the recipe stellar. Add to it the edge of green chillies, and you have a winner. Here's the full recipe.





(Also Read: New Year 2021: This 5-Minute Chilli-Garlic Corn Snack Is Easy To Make For Your Party)





Garlic Recipes: This robust recipe has all our heart





3. Garlic Prawns

Crispy prawns are so delicious that they often do not need any additional pomp and frills to find takers, but just try adding garlic to the equation and watch the room erupt with frenzy. This delish snack is worth all the hype. Liked this recipe? Click here to know the full recipe.





Garlic Recipes: Prawns are always a delight

4. Chilli Garlic Fish

The perfect appetiser for all occasions. Tender and succulent fish tossed in a hot sauce sprinkled over with spices and garlic. It does not get more sensational than this. Click here for the recipe.





5. Garlic Cheese Bread

You saw this coming, didn't you? Crispy bread flavoured with garlic and herbs topped with a layer of liquid cheese is decadence overload. Do not be stingy with the cheese if you crave that ideal cheese-pull. Here's the step-by-step recipe.





6. Chilli Garlic Wings

Classic chicken wings got bolder and better. Wings coated in an egg, red chilli, soya sauce and corn starch batter, fried till crisp. The hint of garlic further makes it a treat hard to resist. Interesting, right? Click here for the full recipe.





(Also Read: How To Get Rid Of A Hangover After New Year Party)





Garlic Recipes: Chicken wings are a hit with everyone





7. Mushrooms in Hot Garlic Sauce

Spongy and delectable mushrooms tossed in a fiery hot sauce could rev up your party in just about a minute. Pair it with hot rice and you are good to go. Here is the complete recipe.





8. Garlic Mayonnaise





So many snacks and nothing to go along with it? We have not been to a single happening party without a cool dip that, most certainly, becomes the talking point of the party for a while, let this sour and tangy dip be one for yours. Click here for the recipe.





Yummy, pungent garlic mayonnaise is sure to impress



Slurping already? Well, we don't blame you. It is tough to resist for us too. So what are you waiting for, pick your favourites, gather all the ingredients and get started. Most of these recipes are incredibly easy to put together and are a lot of fun to cook too, given they are not so complicated and leave very little scope for error.







Try these recipes and let us know which ones you liked the best. Do not forget to share the pictures with us. Here's wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2021!







