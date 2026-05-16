Summer is the perfect time to enjoy cool and refreshing desserts and rose gulkand ice cream is one of the most flavourful treats you can try at home. This creamy dessert blends the delicate fragrance of rose with the rich sweetness of gulkand, creating a beautiful mix of traditional Indian flavours and modern ice cream indulgence. Its soft pink colour, smooth texture, and refreshing aroma make it an ideal dessert for hot afternoons and family gatherings. Whether served after dinner or enjoyed as an evening treat, this homemade ice cream adds a touch of freshness and sweetness to your summer days.

What Makes This Ice Cream Special

Rose gulkand ice cream stands out for its light floral flavour that feels refreshing and soothing during summer. The richness of gulkand adds natural sweetness and a traditional touch to the dessert. Its creamy texture melts easily in the mouth and leaves a cool aftertaste. The soft pink shade and rose aroma make it visually appealing and perfect for special occasions. Unlike regular ice creams, this recipe brings together homemade freshness with authentic Indian flavours in every bite.





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How To Make Rose Gulkand Ice Cream

Ingredients

2 cups fresh cream

1 cup condensed milk

3 tablespoons gulkand

1 tablespoon rose syrup

1 teaspoon rose essence

Mixed dry fruits (Optional)

Chopped pistachios and rose petals for garnish

Step 1 - Prepare the Cream Base





Take a large mixing bowl and pour in the fresh cream. Whisk it well until it turns soft and slightly fluffy in texture.





Step 2 - Add Sweetness





Slowly mix condensed milk into the whipped cream. Stir gently so the mixture stays smooth and creamy without losing its lightness.





Also Read: Forget Fancy Ice Cream, This Homemade Kulfi Is What Everyone Is Craving Right Now





Step 3 - Add Rose and Gulkand





Add gulkand, rose syrup, and rose essence to the mixture. Mix everything well until the flavours are evenly blended.





Step 4 - Add Nuts for Texture





Stir in chopped pistachios for a slight crunch and richer taste. You can also add a few dried rose petals for extra flavour and colour.





Step 5 - Freeze Until Set





Transfer the mixture into an airtight container carefully. Cover it well and freeze for 6 to 8 hours until fully set.





Step 6 - Serve and Enjoy





Scoop the ice cream into serving bowls once it becomes firm and creamy. Garnish with rose petals and pistachios before serving chilled.





Rose gulkand ice cream is a delicious homemade dessert that blends traditional flavour with summer freshness, making every bite cool, creamy, and truly enjoyable.